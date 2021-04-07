Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 7

By Reporter
April 7 2021, 8.20am Updated: July 27 2021, 1.41pm
Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

New this morning:

 

Coming up today:

  • Coming up on Election Hub Live today at 2pm we have finance secretary Kate Forbes; reporter Rachel Amery has been visiting a farmers market to talk to small business owners; and food and drink editor Julia Bryce joins us to talk about what’s next for the industry. Watch us live on the website and Facebook page or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.
  • Nicola Sturgeon is to outline plans to increase NHS activity to 10% above pre-coronavirus levels as part of efforts to help Scotland recover from Covid-19.

  • Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and Glasgow candidate Kim Long will discuss the party’s policies to provide legal anonymity for victims of sexual crimes and enhance legal aid eligibility for victims of domestic abuse.
  • Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will launch a ‘Rebuilding Roadmap’ and election pledge card.
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will visit a school in Glasgow to discuss his party’s plan to tackle holiday hunger.
  • George Galloway’s All For Unity party will launch ‘A Manifesto for Change’ and the party’s short campaign with a month to go until the Holyrood election.

 

In case you missed it

