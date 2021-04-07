Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 7

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

Coming up on Election Hub Live today at 2pm we have finance secretary Kate Forbes; reporter Rachel Amery has been visiting a farmers market to talk to small business owners; and food and drink editor Julia Bryce joins us to talk about what’s next for the industry. Watch us live on the website and Facebook page or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.

Nicola Sturgeon is to outline plans to increase NHS activity to 10% above pre-coronavirus levels as part of efforts to help Scotland recover from Covid-19.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and Glasgow candidate Kim Long will discuss the party’s policies to provide legal anonymity for victims of sexual crimes and enhance legal aid eligibility for victims of domestic abuse.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will launch a ‘Rebuilding Roadmap’ and election pledge card.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will visit a school in Glasgow to discuss his party’s plan to tackle holiday hunger.

George Galloway’s All For Unity party will launch ‘A Manifesto for Change’ and the party’s short campaign with a month to go until the Holyrood election.

