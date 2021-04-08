Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 8

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

Coming up on Election Hub Live this afternoon we’ve got Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross joining us for a chat from the campaign trail. St Andrew’s University’s Stephen Gethins, a former SNP MP, will be discussing whether Scotland needs its own foreign policy. Lib Dem candidate Molly Nolan tells us why Highlands voters should cast a ballot from her, and we’ve got all the day’s latest politics headlines. Watch us live at 2pm on our website or Facebook page, or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.

Nicola Sturgeon is to announce plans to provide free school breakfasts and lunches to every primary school pupil in the country.

Tories are pledging to increase funding for mental health services by hundreds of millions of pounds if they win May’s Holyrood election.

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie will be joined by UK party leader Ed Davey at a wholesaler to discuss plans to support small business.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will visit a Scottish Power Training Centre to meet apprentices who are making electric vehicles.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and North East candidate Guy Ingerson will discuss the party’s proposals to end subsidies for oil and gas and build a fair transition for workers to a renewables-based economy.

