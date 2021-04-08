Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 8

By Reporter
April 8 2021, 7.48am Updated: July 27 2021, 1.42pm
Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

New this morning:

 

Coming up today:

  • Coming up on Election Hub Live this afternoon we’ve got Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross joining us for a chat from the campaign trail. St Andrew’s University’s Stephen Gethins, a former SNP MP, will be discussing whether Scotland needs its own foreign policy. Lib Dem candidate Molly Nolan tells us why Highlands voters should cast a ballot from her, and we’ve got all the day’s latest politics headlines. Watch us live at 2pm on our website or Facebook page, or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.
  • Nicola Sturgeon is to announce plans to provide free school breakfasts and lunches to every primary school pupil in the country.

  • Tories are pledging to increase funding for mental health services by hundreds of millions of pounds if they win May’s Holyrood election.
  • Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie will be joined by UK party leader Ed Davey at a wholesaler to discuss plans to support small business.
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will visit a Scottish Power Training Centre to meet apprentices who are making electric vehicles.
  • Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and North East candidate Guy Ingerson will discuss the party’s proposals to end subsidies for oil and gas and build a fair transition for workers to a renewables-based economy.

 

In case you missed it

