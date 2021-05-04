Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 4

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Scottish Tories warn of North Sea oil and gas ‘taps being turned off too soon’.
- Boris Johnson’s luxury flat makeover ‘could pay for a house in Scotland’.
- SNP highlights Sturgeon’s ‘serious leadership’ in bid to win Holyrood majority.
- Scottish Labour pins election hopes on Covid recovery plan.
- Tories hope to defy pollsters in election.
Coming up today:
- Nicola Sturgeon will campaign in East Lothian and Edinburgh, urging Scots to give both votes to the SNP in Thursday’s election so she can take “immediate action” to remobilise the NHS in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Alba leader Alex Salmond will hold a virtual press conference to provide a “round up” of the campaign so far.
- Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson will be campaigning in Edinburgh.
- Anas Sarwar will meet former footballer John Hartson to discuss the urgent need for action to tackle cancer waiting lists and deliver a catch-up plan for cancer care.
- Party leaders will take part in a BBC debate as the campaign enters its final days before Thursday’s vote.
In case you missed it
- Alba Party accused of ‘flagrantly endangering public health’.
- Nicola Sturgeon: Opponents might have come closer than they knew to breaking me during Salmond inquiry.
- Scottish Election 2021: When results are expected to be called for each constituency.
- Professor Sir John Curtice: Labour voters may back Scottish Conservatives at ballot box to stop indyref2.
- Calls to see Jamaica benefit from fund linked to slave trade.
- Election Hub Live: Iranian disinformation and on the farm with Anas Sarwar.