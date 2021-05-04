Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 4

By Reporter
May 4 2021, 7.57am Updated: July 27 2021, 1.41pm
Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

  • Nicola Sturgeon will campaign in East Lothian and Edinburgh, urging Scots to give both votes to the SNP in Thursday’s election so she can take “immediate action” to remobilise the NHS in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Alba leader Alex Salmond will hold a virtual press conference to provide a “round up” of the campaign so far.
  • Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson will be campaigning in Edinburgh.
  • Anas Sarwar will meet former footballer John Hartson to discuss the urgent need for action to tackle cancer waiting lists and deliver a catch-up plan for cancer care.
  • Party leaders will take part in a BBC debate as the campaign enters its final days before Thursday’s vote.

