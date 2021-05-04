Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 4

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

Nicola Sturgeon will campaign in East Lothian and Edinburgh, urging Scots to give both votes to the SNP in Thursday’s election so she can take “immediate action” to remobilise the NHS in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alba leader Alex Salmond will hold a virtual press conference to provide a “round up” of the campaign so far.

Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson will be campaigning in Edinburgh.

Anas Sarwar will meet former footballer John Hartson to discuss the urgent need for action to tackle cancer waiting lists and deliver a catch-up plan for cancer care.

Party leaders will take part in a BBC debate as the campaign enters its final days before Thursday’s vote.

