Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

‘Nobody thinks they can do a better job’: Scottish Green duo Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater to stand unopposed for leadership roles after election success

By Rachel Amery
July 15 2021, 4.34pm Updated: July 15 2021, 5.53pm
Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party
Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party

The current co-leaders of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are likely to stand unopposed in the party’s biennial leadership contest with grassroots members citing their election success as a reason to continue backing them.

The Scottish Greens must really enjoy elections. Members vote every two years in an internal contest for two co-leaders – at least one of whom must be a woman – to ensure those in power retain the backing of the party faithful.

The incumbents, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, were selected in 2019 and are all but certain to be anointed again at the end of the month, as nobody has so far emerged to challenge them.

And why would they? The Harvie-Slater ticket delivered the Greens their biggest Holyrood election wins to date.

In a statement on social media, Mr Harvie and Ms Slater say they are both standing to be re-elected and highlight their success in getting “our best election result ever”.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party

Eight Green MSPs were elected to Holyrood in May, and although Alison Johnstone gave up her party affiliation to take up the position of presiding officer, this is the highest number of MSPs the party has ever had.

In their joint statement, the pair say: “We will continue to work with our members to put social and environmental justice at the heart of our politics and to build a fairer, greener Scotland.

“We will build a culture within the party based on trust, cooperation, consensus-building, kindness, good communication, integrity and professionalism.”

They add they will spend the next two years advocating for marginalised communities, and say they want to focus on getting more women and other under-represented groups elected to Holyrood.

Party members “happy to endorse them” due to popularity

Tanya Jones from Dundee and Angus Greens says she will be pleased to see Mr Harvie and Ms Slater re-elected as party co-leaders because of their success in the recent parliament election.

Tanya Jones, Dundee and Angus Greens

She said: “We are very happy with the work they have done.

“They have really inspired people and given a really good message about what the Scottish Greens stand for so we are happy to endorse them and look forward to their leadership for another term.

“We like to make sure people are not sitting in their position for a long time and to make sure everyone is happy with things, but there is such widespread recognition of the fantastic job they have done.

“Nobody thinks they can do a better job.”

She adds: “It is really exciting having so many new Green MSPs, particularly now we have a Green MSP for the North East region with Maggie Chapman – that is very exciting for Dundee, and the whole region.”

The internal party election has now begun, and will close on July 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier