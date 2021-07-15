Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scottish doctor warns of ‘crisis’ facing NHS as A&E medics suffer burnout

By Alasdair Clark
July 15 2021, 4.38pm Updated: July 15 2021, 4.48pm
There are fears about staff leaving emergency medicine

Scotland’s emergency departments could face disaster in the coming years, a senior doctor has warned, after a survey of staff found many are experiencing burnout.

The poll of emergency medicine staff across the UK found three in five say they have experienced high levels of burnout, stress and exhaustion.

Dr John Thomson, an A&E consultant and vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), is warning of the risks facing the NHS in Scotland.

He has pointed to the results from the survey by the RCEM which suggests 26% of A&E staff are considering a sabbatical.

Half of those who responded say they are considering reducing their working hours, while 36% of trainees are considering working abroad.

Scottish A&E staff
Dr Thomson said A&E departments are increasingly busy.

Explaining that it takes around 10 years for a junior doctor to train in emergency medicine, Dr Thomson says patient care could be impacted further if staff leave.

The study by RCEM suggests a further 113 consultants will be needed to safely staff A&E in Tayside, Fife and across Scotland.

Dr Thomson said: “Emergency medicine is an intense specialty anyway, but we have had no respite over the last 18 months with Covid.

“In the last few weeks emergency departments have seen some of their busiest times on record.”

94% of patients were seen within four hours in May.

Speaking about the potential for many medics to leave A&E departments, Dr Thomson added: “It’s a crisis in the making.

“Even if only a percentage of those who have expressed a willingness to retire early… or take a career break do so, on top of the staffing gaps, it would be disastrous.”

Asked about what that would mean for patients, Dr Thomson told us: “Emergency departments will still open, and we will still be in a position to manage our sickest patients.

“If you crash your car and need immediate life-saving resuscitation, then you will continue to get that.

Patients that don’t present as being as unwell won’t get timely medical intervention

“Unfortunately the patients that suffer will be those who don’t present as being as unwell, they won’t get timely medical intervention.

“The risk is, worst case scenario, we get to a situation where don’t have enough senior decision makers available to cover 24 hours a day.”

In May, 7,039 A&E attendances were recorded in Fife, of which 87% were seen within the four-hour target.

A total of 7,453 attendances were recorded by NHS Tayside, with 94.3% seen within four hours.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, has called for “decisive action”.

She said: “Governments must acknowledge the data and reports that show emergency departments across all four nations are struggling to cope, struggling with performance, and struggling to deliver quick, effective and high-quality care, and take the necessary action to address it.

“We urgently need decisive action and leadership, we must achieve safe-staffing levels in emergency departments across the UK, and this workforce must be formed of staff trained and qualified in emergency medicine.”

NHS recovery plan

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Staffing levels in Scotland’s NHS have reached a record high.

“Since 2006 the number of consultants employed by NHS Scotland has increased by more than 59%, and the emergency medicine consultant workforce has more than tripled 75.8 WTE to 259.9 WTE.

“Meanwhile 2021 has so far been the most successful year of any of the last five years for the recruitment of trainee doctors.

“Particular attention is being paid to the medical specialties that form the frontline of Covid.

“The health secretary has committed to produce a detailed NHS Recovery Plan within the first 100 days of the new administration.

“This will set out in detail how we intend to meet our ambition of reducing waiting times.”

Patients ‘put at risk by toxic culture at hospital A&E department’

