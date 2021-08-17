Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 17

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for a four-nations summit amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Work by the Scottish Government to establish a universal basic income launches on Tuesday in a bid to “eradicate poverty”.

Baroness Ruth Davidson, former Scottish Conservative leader, has been appointed as director of north-east food group Baxters.

In case you missed it

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to use a slice of an £800 million renewable energy windfall to “reimagine” Scotland’s future – and ensure communities benefit from the opportunities that are being “hoovered up” by the wealthy.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives over a social media post where she expressed support for veteran Labour Party member and acclaimed film director Ken Loach.

Scottish Office minister David Duguid will meet with developers of the Cambo oilfield this week after claiming it was better to “sit” with barrels of oil and leave them unused rather than import the energy source