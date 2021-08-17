Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 17

Welcome to The Courier's morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Paul Malik
August 17 2021, 8.03am
Photo of Paul Malik
Post Thumbnail

New this morning

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for a four-nations summit amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

An Afghan child in a displaced persons camp.

Work by the Scottish Government to establish a universal basic income launches on Tuesday in a bid to “eradicate poverty”.

Baroness Ruth Davidson, former Scottish Conservative leader, has been appointed as director of north-east food group Baxters.

Former Scottish Conservative leader Baroness Ruth Davidson

In case you missed it

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to use a slice of an £800 million renewable energy windfall to “reimagine” Scotland’s future – and ensure communities benefit from the opportunities that are being “hoovered up” by the wealthy.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives over a social media post where she expressed support for veteran Labour Party member and acclaimed film director Ken Loach.

Scottish Office minister David Duguid will meet with developers of the Cambo oilfield this week after claiming it was better to “sit” with barrels of oil and leave them unused rather than import the energy source

