Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Weekend rewind: The top 10 Scottish politics stories you need to read

By Reporter
August 21 2021, 10.10am
Weekend Rewind: Top 10 Scottish politics stories

Just in time for the weekend, here’s a look at the top 10 political must-reads from the last seven days:

1. SNP-Green deal: Holyrood’s new ‘coalition’

After months of talks the SNP and Scottish Greens announced their new partnership this week: which falls just short of being a formal coalition. Andy Philip takes a look at everything you need to know about the new arrangement and what it means for Scottish politics. Read his full story here. 

The SNP and Greens will work together in government.

2. Scotland hit with £36bn pandemic blow to finances

The country’s annual balance sheet revealed a 22.4% gap between revenue and spending this week, reflecting a brutal year for the economy. The GERS figures for 2020-2021 – it stands for Government Expenditure Review Scotland – also reveal the impact of North Sea oil and gas on Scotland’s finances. Read more here.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

3. Scotland sets out bid to become ‘world leaders’ in women’s health

The Scottish Government has published the UK’s first women’s health plan, outlining actions on endometriosis and menopause. As Adele Merson reports, the government says there is a “clear need for wider systemic change” to ensure health and social care services meet the needs of all women.” Read Adele’s full story here.

4. Exams will return next spring, Scottish Government announces

National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams will be brought back in 2022, the Scottish Government said this week. Pupils and students will take formal assessments in spring of next year during the traditional exam period, if it is safe to do so. Read more here. 

5. Douglas Ross: Scottish Conservative leader denies tweeting homophobic trope

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has denied his use of the term “anti-families” in a social media post was homophobic – as he criticised the new SNP-Green government partnership. As The Courier’s Political Editor Paul Malik reports, the Tories faced a fierce online backlash to Mr Ross’s comment. Read the full story here.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

6. Boris Johnson rules out public inquiry into UK’s actions in Afghanistan

The Prime Minister has appeared to rule out the prospect of an independent formal inquiry into the UK Government’s conduct in Afghanistan. Boris Johnson told a packed House of Commons this week it is an “illusion” to think Britain alone could have prevented the collapse of the country after the US withdrew its forces. Read more here.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the debate on the situation in Afghanistan in the House of Commons

7. Alex Salmond’s Alba Party want to scrap the monarchy and make Scotland a republic

Alex Salmond’s Alba Party has revealed their manifesto agenda to be discussed at an upcoming party conference. As Rachel Amery reports, scrapping the monarchy and making Scotland a republic is one of the key policies. They also want to turn Faslane into a windfarm, and protect Culloden battlefield from developers. Read Rachel’s full story here. 

Alex Salmond royal family
Former first minister Alex Salmond.

8. Blunder by Justice Secretary Keith Brown leads to £110million prison delay mix-up

A blunder by Keith Brown led to the justice secretary incorrectly signalling that a new £110 million jail for the Highlands had been hit by fresh delays. As Calum Ross reports, the SNP minister got it wrong when he said earlier this month that the new HMP Highland would not be open until 2026 – two years later than expected. Read more here. 

9. Tory MP wrongly claims Glasgow only Scottish council to house Syrian refugees

A Conservative MP has been urged to correct the parliamentary record after wrongly claiming this week only Glasgow had rehomed Syrian refugees in Scotland. In fact all 32 councils in Scotland took part in the resettlement scheme which was launched in response to the Syrian refugee crisis, with almost a fifth of refugees who came to the UK settling north of the border. Read the full story here.

10. Rail campaigner questions backing for A9 and A96 dualling

A rail campaigner has questioned an “extraordinary intervention” by leading  public sector figures in support of dualing the A9 and A96 roads. Campaigner Ian Budd said there was “no question” trains offered the most “economical, efficient and least wasteful way to transport people and goods.” Mr Budd was responding after Highland civic leaders, senior NHS officials and academics demanded the Scottish Government keeps its promises to dual the A9 from Inverness to Perth, and the A96 from Inverness to Aberdeen. Read more here. 

To go with story by Calum Ross. Rail campaigner questions support for A9 and A96 dualling Picture shows; Ian Budd and a train. N/A. Supplied by DCT design Date; Unknown

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier