Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 25

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories today:

‘No plans to deploy’ Black Watch soldiers after Biden confirms August pull-out

Gillian Martin MSP: ‘Menopause not something to be sniggered at’

Dominic Cummings held ‘frank’ political debate in pub during Ullapool visit

UK Government threatens to bypass Holyrood over ‘power grab’ transport projects row

In case you missed it:

Covid public inquiry in Scotland will go ahead, Nicola Sturgeon confirms

Calum Cashley: Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes after death of former Dundee candidate

Wallace offers hope on Kabul airlift for shelter staff and animals

Scottish Government announces extra £25 million for digital fund

Contact tracers no longer calling people infected with Covid-19 by default