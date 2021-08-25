Four times limit drink driver from Dundee caught again with even higher reading

A woman caught driving when she was nearly four times over the limit was waiting to appear in court when she was caught again – nearly six times above the limit.

Amanda Keiller, 58, was banned from driving for three years and fined £600 when she admitted both charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray also placed her under supervision for a year and told her: “It has been obvious to you for many years and now it is obvious to the court you have a serious drink problem.

“The timing of the second offence is of concern because it was very shortly after the first but it is clear you have now taken some steps to address the problem.

“This was aggravated by the proximity of the offences, the very substantial reading and the fact you were subject to an undertaking to appear in court at the time.”

‘May have difficulty gaining licence back’

Keiller, Glenogil Avenue, Dundee, admitted driving with a reading of 83/22 mics at Tesco Express in the city’s Strathmartine Road on June 24, last year.

She also admitted driving under the influence of alcohol in various streets close to her home on August 18, last year.

Her reading was 122/22 mics.

Solicitor Iain Houston, defending, said: “She has a quite severe drink problem.

“She is effectively an alcoholic and has had that problem for many years.

“At the end of her disqualification she may have difficulty gaining her licence back.

“If she wants to drive again she will have to convince DVLA that she is totally abstinent from alcohol.”