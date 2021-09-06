Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 6

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

‘Eco-zealot Marxists’ and ‘extremists’: So what’s the reality of Greens in government?

The new political partnership between the SNP and Scottish Greens puts them in a power-sharing deal for the first time. It’s sparked a frenzied backlash from their political opponents – but what’s the reality of Greens in government?

Other countries like Sweden, Austria, Finland and New Zealand have plenty of experience of having green parties involved in coalition governments.

“All parties have their own positions and goals and we all have to come together and reach a compromise” says Maria Ohisalo, leader of the Finnish Greens and currently the Interior Minister – equivalent to the UK’s Home Secretary.

“For us, the ability to work in various kinds of coalitions has enabled us to reach many of our goals in the past decades” she adds.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is calling for a summit to end the West’s ‘stranglehold on Covid vaccines’. Mr Brown says it’s a “scandal” that millions of people in low-income countries being denied a Covid vaccine.

Boris Johnson is under fresh pressure to scrap planned cuts to Universal Credit. Recipients of Universal Credit could lose £1,040 annually if the PM goes ahead with the cut with new research showing carers, shelf stackers and hairdressers will be among the workers hit hardest.

Vaccine passports

COP26

Number 10 is plotting to cut First Minister Nicola Sturgeon out of COP26 to prevent it becoming an “advert” for independence, according to leaked messages.

Backbench SNP MSPs are warning ongoing rail strikes could potentially disrupt the upcoming COP26 climate change summit.

Coming up

This afternoon at 2:30pm the House of Commons Scottish Affairs Committee is looking at whether funding packages agreed between the UK Government, Scottish Government and local authorities are effective.

Among those appearing to give evidence to the committee are Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, and Robin Presswood from Tay Cities, as well as Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart.

