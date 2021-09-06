Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 6

By Reporter
September 6 2021, 7.46am Updated: September 6 2021, 8.30am

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

‘Eco-zealot Marxists’ and ‘extremists’: So what’s the reality of Greens in government?

The new political partnership between the SNP and Scottish Greens puts them in a power-sharing deal for the first time. It’s sparked a frenzied backlash from their political opponents – but what’s the reality of Greens in government?

Other countries like Sweden, Austria, Finland and New Zealand have plenty of experience of having green parties involved in coalition governments.

“All parties have their own positions and goals and we all have to come together and reach a compromise” says Maria Ohisalo, leader of the Finnish Greens and currently the Interior Minister – equivalent to the UK’s Home Secretary.

“For us, the ability to work in various kinds of coalitions has enabled us to reach many of our goals in the past decades” she adds.

Read our full story here.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced vaccine passports in Scotland

Vaccine passports

COP26

Coming up

This afternoon at 2:30pm the House of Commons Scottish Affairs Committee is looking at whether funding packages agreed between the UK Government, Scottish Government and local authorities are effective.

Among those appearing to give evidence to the committee are Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, and Robin Presswood from Tay Cities, as well as Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart.

Some of the donations at PKAVS

