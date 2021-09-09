The Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 9

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Nicola Sturgeon says vaccine passports are a “reasonable response to a very difficult situation”, as opposition builds against the scheme.
- Communities have joined forces with politicians and trade unions to demand the SNP Government listens to concerns about the future of airport jobs.
- An international expert who helped write a study of Scottish education warned politics has overtaken policy in reviewing the curriculum.
- A vaccine trial volunteer is appealing for Nicola Sturgeon to make sure people who took part are given official proof like everybody else.
- Politicians are being invited to visit farms and crofts across Scotland to find out more about what farmers are doing to tackle climate change, ahead of the COP26 climate event in Glasgow.
- A nuclear safety check at the Rosyth Dockyard has found “several shortfalls” which were branded “significant” by inspectors.
What’s on today?
- At Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon will face first minister’s questions, and MSPs will later debate “vaccine passport” proposals.
In case you missed it:
- Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled the Scottish Government’s new beefed up programme for government but opposition leaders hit out at its “focus” on a second referendum on Scottish independence.
- The first minister has confirmed work will restart on a second independence referendum with the aim of delivering it by the end of 2023.
- The UK Government is to pay hotel quarantine fees for delegates coming to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
- Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scotland is still experiencing a surge in cases as she said the decision on vaccines for young people aged 12-15 was expected within days.