Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon says decision on Covid vaccines for 12-15 year olds expected within days

By Alasdair Clark
September 8 2021, 2.53pm Updated: September 8 2021, 4.15pm

Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scotland is still experiencing a surge in cases as she said the decision on vaccines for young people aged 12-15 was expected within days.

Whilst the UK’s vaccines body had decided not the recommend the rollout of the Covid jab to the younger age group.

The Scottish Government has asked the chief medical officer to make a final decision.

Nicola Sturgeon said the government’s decision would include wider considerations than the JCVI, such as the impact of future school closures.

“The four UK governments have asked our chief medical officers to undertake a rapid assessment of the latest evidence and provide advice on wider benefits.

Government ready to act on vaccine advice

“We expect to receive this advice soon, I hope within days. The Scottish Government stands ready to act in accordance with any recommendations.”

Nicola Sturgeon also said the latest data indicated the spread of the virus was slowing down, with the increase in infection rates falling by over 60%.

“It appears that the rate on increase has slowed,” Nicola Sturgeon said, but encouraged people to stick to the rules.

“Cases are still rising, and they are currently at their highest level since the start of the pandemic,” she cautioned.

Covid cases and deaths still increasing in Scotland

Ms Sturgeon’s update came as 5,810 new coronavirus cases were announced in Scotland, a slight decrease on the higher numbers reported daily last week.

The test positivity rate is now 10.8%, down from the figure of over 14% reported on several days in the previous week.

The government also confirmed that 883 people are receiving treatment in hospital for the virus, up 78 on Tuesday’s figure. 82 people are in intensive care, up five in the last 24 hours.

Tayside and Fife accounted for 666 of the new cases in Scotland, including 119 in Dundee and 426 in Fife.

Perth and Kinross saw its case tally increase by 67, whilst Angus had an extra 54 cases identified.

The death toll across Scotland increased by 17 amongst people who had recently tested positive for the virus.

A total of 10,612 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the latest data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Coronavirus was involved in 58 fatalities in the week from August 30 to September 5 – an increase of 10 on the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 17 people were aged under 65, 12 were aged 65-74, and 29 were 75 or older.

It also showed 42 people died in hospital, eight in care homes and seven at home.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier