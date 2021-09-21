Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Campaign to recognise footballers’ brain injuries as ‘industrial’ reaches Holyrood

Classifying whether brain trauma received by footballers should be considered an industrial injury is to be debated in the Scottish Parliament for the first time.
By Paul Malik
September 21 2021, 12.01am Updated: September 21 2021, 10.17am
Photo of Paul Malik
Amanda Kopel and her late husband Frank, at their home in Kirriemuir in 2013.
It follows a number of high-profile former professionals revealing brain conditions including dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Research has uncovered professional players are five-times more likely to suffer from conditions including dementia than the general population.

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra secured the debate on Tuesday evening, backing calls from campaigners who want urgent support for players and their families.

Injury time

An investigation into football and brain injuries confirmed for the first time in 2019 links between the beautiful game and dementia.

The inquiry, led by Dr Willie Stewart at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, studied data from 7,676 male ex-professional footballers in Scotland and found they were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from conditions linked to brain or nerve damage, such as Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, Parkinson’s and motor neurone disease.

Scottish football legend Denis Law was the latest in a long-line of former players to be diagnosed with mixed-dementia, which he revealed publicly earlier this year.

A trademark celebration by Denis Law in his pomp.

Community champion Amanda Kopel, whose husband Frank played for Dundee United and Manchester United, spearheaded a campaign backed by The Courier for free personal care for under 65s following her beloved partner’s early dementia diagnosis.

Former Dundee United star Frank Kopel’s untimely death and efforts of his family led to Frank’s Law to combat dementia.

Dubbed Frank’s Law, a legislative change was brought about to extend free personal care to people of all ages who are assessed as requiring it.

Amanda, pictured at Tannadice in 2016 during the campaign to have Frank’s Law delivered.

Mrs Kopel has now joined the #InjuryTime campaign which will be debated at Holyrood on Tuesday.

On the agenda

Dundee-based MSP Mr Marra listed a number of demands the campaign wants the Scottish Government to do, including:

  • Classify brain injury in football as an industrial injury.
  • Fund research into the practical and preventative support that is needed in the game.
  • Establish a working group to consider the issues around brain injury and dementia, including in the grassroots game.

He said: “This debate is key in ensuring real action is taken on this issue. Action from the Scottish Government is needed now.

“Every month now, we hear of more high-profile cases of former footballers being diagnosed. Behind those high profile cases will be dozens more unreported, where families are struggling on, doing their best for their loved ones and our heroes.

Scottish Labour education spokesman Michael Marra.

“The science is clear – these injuries are clearly a result of the time that these men spent playing the game we all love. They have unknowingly sacrificed their health for our entertainment and its time that we supported them properly.

“The Scottish Government must recognise that these injuries are a form of industrial disease and allow these players to access the support they need, and deserve.”

