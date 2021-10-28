Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All countries to be removed from Scotland’s travel red list

By Lauren Taylor
October 28 2021, 7.10pm Updated: October 29 2021, 7.08am
All countries have been removed from the UK's red list.

The final seven countries have been removed from the international travel red list, meaning travellers to Scotland will no longer have to quarantine.

Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela are being taken off the list from 4am on Monday.

The decision was made on a four-nation basis, meaning international travellers to the UK will no longer be required to stay in hotel quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

In addition, vaccine certificates from a further 35 countries and territories will be recognised to allow quarantine-free travel to Scotland. This list will be reviewed on a regular basis.

Transport minister Graeme Dey said: “Today’s decision is a further sign of the success of the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme and will enable the travel and tourism sector to take another step back towards normal operations.

“However, the pandemic is not over. The situation will be closely monitored and regularly reviewed and if the situation demands it we will not hesitate to re-impose restrictions on international travel to safeguard the health of our citizens and protect Scotland’s recovery.”

However, the red list category and mandatory hotel quarantine periods are not being scrapped entirely – they will continue to operate as the UK’s first defence against incoming variants.

The red list will be reviewed every three weeks and restrictions will be imposed if necessary.

‘Another step in the right direction’

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps described the decision as “another step in the right direction” for international travel.

He said: “We’re continuing to make great progress as we recover from the pandemic and today is another example of how far we have come.

“Whether it’s reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade, the success of the vaccine rollout both at home and abroad has allowed us to reach this milestone.

Vaccination programme has allowed us to “reach this milestone”.  Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“However, we must not be complacent and remain ready to spring into action and defend our hard-won gains if needed.”

Julia Simpson, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) president and chief executive, explained this will provide a “much-needed boost” for the travel and tourism sector.

She said: “WTTC is pleased the government has finally listened to voices from across the travel and tourism sector by removing all countries from the discredited red list, allowing everyone fully-vaccinated to travel freely – and safely.

“While the red list is being kept in reserve, we hope the government won’t at any time re-introduce costly and unnecessary hotel quarantines and shift its risk assessment from entire countries to individuals.”

