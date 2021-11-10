Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east jobs at risk over calls to end oil and gas with ‘flick of the switch’

Skilled jobs will be axed unless Holyrood addresses the growing belief that oil and gas can end with a "flick of the switch", an industry leader warned.
By Calum Ross
November 10 2021, 3.52pm
Katy Heidenreich, supply chain and operations director at Oil & Gas UK, urged MSPs to ensure the transition to a low carbon economy is “managed”, or risk local livelihoods.

The SNP’s co-operation agreement with the Greens in government, combined with the ongoing controversy over the development of the Cambo oilfield, have raised concerns about the the Scottish Government’s position on the sector’s future.

Recent speeches by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon signalled a shift in policy on oil and gas, as leaders respond to the climate emergency.

Ms Heidenreich warned a rapid withdrawal of support would prove counterproductive, costing Scotland the skills it needs to reach its climate targets.

Speaking at Holyrood’s economy committee on Wednesday, she said: “We are working to understand what skills are required in order for us to help the country meet its net zero ambition.

‘Absolutely vital’

“What is clear is that the skills that we have in the oil and gas industry today will be vital to delivering our ambition to ensure that we stay on track with meeting our emissions reduction targets, and that we remain on track to achieve our target of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030.

“I think what is absolutely vital is we have that managed transition, (and) that we correct this perception that this can just be a flick of the switch.

“Because that will lead to job losses, seeing jobs going overseas, see us offshoring our emissions.”

She added: “So I think continued reinforcement of the government’s support for the vital skills that the people of the oil and gas industry have, both now in terms of delivering energy security, and in meeting both our own industry, and the country’s, net zero ambitions, around reducing emissions from other industries.”

Later in parliament, Energy Minister Richard Lochhead was quizzed on support for oil and gas workers who are seeking to move into low carbon sectors.

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin asked him about certification and accreditation that had traditionally been paid for by oil and gas firms.

Training costs

“In the past employers have largely picked up the tab for this training, but many workers looking to transition into other low emission energy sectors tell me that they are having to find the money themselves to retrain,” she said.

“For many, these sums are simply not affordable.”

She asked what routes could be investigated to use publicly funded institutions, such as North East Scotland College, to deliver training and quickly develop courses.

Mr Lochhead said: “We are working with north-east Scotland organisations, who in turn are working with local further and higher education institutions, to make sure that the right skills are available to people who are moving out of fossil fuel sectors, into decarbonised sectors.”

