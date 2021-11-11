Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Faulty electric car charging points to be addressed after we expose gaps

By Rachel Amery
November 11 2021, 3.00pm

The Scottish Government has promised to improve electric car charging provision, after problems with vital infrastructure were exposed as part of our climate crisis road-trip.

In the lead-up to the COP26 climate summit, The Courier’s transport and environment reporters tested the reality of driving an electric van in rural Scotland.

The trip took them from John O’Groats to Glasgow, taking in communities across the north, north-east, Tayside and Fife along the way.

Our journalists found a number of electric car charging points which they were relying on were either broken or inaccessible.

It was a situation familiar to other drivers trying to adopt greener modes of transport.

Almost 40 a week registered as broken

Wider concerns were raised with Deputy First Minister John Swinney in Holyrood on Thursday.

In parliament, North East MSP Liam Kerr told him: “Of those already installed, the number that are faulty now far exceeds those recorded in 2020.

“Almost 40 a week are registered as broken.”

Electric car charging points in Fraserburgh

He referenced our electric vehicle trip and told of how our journalists had encountered broken or inaccessible charging points.

Mr Kerr added: “The Scottish Chamber of Commerce says it is nowhere near good enough.

“Will the deputy first minister address this issue to ensure Scotland has a working network, which will help to reach our net zero targets?”

The Scottish Government has previously said it will phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 in a bid to meet its climate change targets.

Swinney promises effective network

Mr Swinney said: “Over the past decade we have invested more than £50 million in public car charging points, creating one of the largest networks in the UK.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney

“At the core is making sure no one is left behind as we switch to electric vehicles.

“A transition has to be made in Scotland.

“If Liam Kerr could furnish me with the information about the particular examples I will make sure they are addressed.

“We will ensure the issues raised here are raised with Charge Place Scotland to ensure we have an effective network.”

Electric cars ‘critical’ to climate change

Speaking after the debate, Mr Kerr said: “I will be in further dialogue with John Swinney over the issue because the situation is absolutely appalling.

“Ensuring an uptake in electric vehicle use is critical in our fight to tackle the climate emergency.”

Liam Kerr MSP

He added: “However, many people across the North East are still not confident enough to buy one due to the lack of charging points in their area while the ones that are in place are often broken.

“At the current rate of Scottish Government progress, it could take around 45 years – rather than nine – to get to their target of 30,000 chargers while a number of the ones currently in place need repaired.

“There is a real risk the purchase of these vehicles will grind to a halt because of the SNP’s failure to provide adequate or working infrastructure.

“SNP ministers must urgently look at solving these issues and enhance Scotland’s electric charging network as quickly as possible.”

