MPs second jobs row: Here’s how much your MP earns above their Westminster salary

By Emma Morrice and Derek Healey
November 12 2021, 5.00pm Updated: November 12 2021, 5.15pm
MPs must declare sources of income. Supplied by DCT Design Team.

The amount of money MPs earn from second jobs outside their parliamentary roles is under fresh scrutiny following a series of sleaze and corruption allegations – but how much does your MP really earn?

We gathered the details to help you see how much each of Scotland’s 59 MPs have officially declared.

You can search for your MP in the table below, check what else they earn and see if they make money from rented property or hold company directorships.

It can be viewed in full across all constituencies, allowing you to compare MPs across the country.

How much money do MPs make?

MPs have an annual salary of £81,932 but many earn more for extra work, ranging from £16,422 for select committee chairs to £79,936 for the prime minister.

They are also allowed to hold second jobs.

A packed House of Commons, the site of the latest MPs second jobs scandal
MPs pack out the House of Commons during prime minister’s questions.

More than 200 of the total 650 MPs in the UK received earnings in the last year on top of their salary.

The lowest was £50 and the highest was just shy of £1million.

Do MPs have other jobs? What are the rules?

MPs must publicly declare any additional income, gifts, donations and shareholdings over 15%.

They are banned from lobbying for two years after they leave government.

That means they cannot accept cash for attempting to persuade their colleagues to back a certain cause for that period.

All MPs are forbidden from getting paid “in return for advocating a particular matter” in Parliament.

Some MPs have second jobs as doctors, nurses, newspaper columnists and even a football referee.

With all that in mind, use our handy tool to find out how much your MP is earning outside their day job and from where.

Scottish MPs rake in more than £310,000 above parliamentary salaries

