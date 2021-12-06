Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Public urged to respond to ‘wrecking ball’ constituency changes as deadline looms

Residents in constituencies threatened with "wrecking ball" boundary changes have until Wednesday to make their feelings known, MPs have warned.
By Paul Malik
December 6 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Paul Malik
The current and proposed boundary changes.

Residents in constituencies threatened with “wrecking ball” boundary changes have until Wednesday to make their feelings known, MPs have warned.

The Boundary Commission plans on wiping two of Scotland’s 59 constituencies from the map in a radical shake-up of the country’s electoral borders.

Ochil and South Perthshire will no longer exist, residents in Montrose and Scone would share an MP, Moray would be split between three other constituencies and Arbroath would become part of Dundee East should the commission’s review be implemented in full.

How the Angus and Strathmore seat would look.

Wales would lose eight MPs, England gain 10 new ones and Norther Ireland is to remain unchanged.

Moray MP and leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross is to defy his own government in opposition to the proposals, while the SNP have claimed the reduction would harm the democratic rights of all Scottish voters.

‘Roughshod over Angus’ identity’

Angus SNP MP Dave Doogan said changes to bring in swathes of Perthshire together with Angus and losing historic landmark Arbroath to Dundee would “ride roughshod” over the traditional coastal identity the area has.

“I have many issues with the proposed boundary changes,” he said.

“The Angus constituency is in large part coterminous with the Angus Council area, representing a valuable harmony which should be protected, not destroyed, by any boundary review.

Dave Doogan MP

“Moreover, it is not remotely realistic for people in Scone to look to an MP based in Angus as their representative as they will look instead to the MP based in Perth, two miles away.

“A principal identifier for Angus is our coastline, Angus is a coastal county, yet this review seeks to strip the vast majority of the coast from the proposed new Angus boundary including the iconic Arbroath Abbey which is central to the identity of the county.

“This proposed new boundary rides roughshod over Angus’ identity and territory and should be opposed at every opportunity.”

Ross ‘strongly opposed’

Moray representative Douglas Ross said there was strong opposition to the plans to split Moray across the political divide.

Douglas Ross MP

He said: “The boundary commission proposals take a wrecking ball to the Moray constituency which is why I strongly oppose their plans and have urged the commission to look again at our area.

Boundary changes proposed for PJ Westminster seats

“The Moray constituency works well as it matches the Moray Council area, but under these plans it would be split in three and the new seats dealing with both Moray and either Highland or Aberdeenshire council.

Boundary changes proposed for Moray

“We have seen strong opposition from across the political spectrum to these proposals and I would urge everyone who wants to see the Moray seat retained, preserving the strong local and historical links that have been forged by this seat, to make their views know in the coming days before the consultation closes on Wednesday.”

Commission

The Boundary Commission for Scotland will close its consultation on Wednesday December 8.

A response will be published in early 2022, as well as the likelihood of public hearings.

Should the plans be revised in the wake of public feedback, these changed proposals would likely not be available until the end of 2022, the Commission said.

When the changes were unveiled, a A UK Government spokesperson said: “Reforms to Parliamentary boundaries will ensure fair and equal representation for the voting public across the United Kingdom.

“Every constituency will be equally represented in the UK Parliament, with Scotland’s most rural constituencies continuing to receive special protection.”

The consultation can be viewed here.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier