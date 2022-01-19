OVO job cuts: Redundancy talks delayed at last minute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A meeting to discuss hundreds of job losses at OVO Energy was called off at the last minute.

The energy firm announced last week that it plans to make 1,700 people redundant and close down its offices in Perth and Dunfermline.

This is despite the energy company promising there would be no job losses when it took over SSE’s retail arm in January 2020.

Politicians in the areas affected had called on bosses at OVO to meet them to discuss the announcement, and had arranged for a meeting to take place on Wednesday January 19.

However, due to a “change in OVO’s diary”, the meeting has been rescheduled for Friday January 21.

Anger and worry at OVO redundancies

Almost as soon as the redundancy announcement was made, politicians called for an urgent meeting with OVO to be arranged as quickly as possible.

The matter was also then brought up in Holyrood, where the Scottish Government was told of the anger and worry people who work at OVO are now feeling.

The meeting will see Adrian Letts, CEO of OVO’s retail arm, meet John Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North.

It also involves Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, and Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire.

Mr Fairlie previously called for OVO’s CEO, Stephen Fitzpatrick, to personally attend the meeting because of the seriousness of the situation.

The group is expected to discuss the promises initially made to employees when OVO took over SSE in 2020, what support will be offered to those affected by the redundancies, and whether or not the decision can be overturned in a bid to save jobs in the two cities.