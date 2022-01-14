MSP Jim Fairlie demands OVO boss attends meeting to answer ‘vital questions’ over Perth job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

MSP Jim Fairlie demands OVO boss attends meeting to answer ‘vital questions’ over Perth job losses

By Rachel Amery
January 14 2022, 6.11pm Updated: January 14 2022, 6.18pm
Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO of OVO Energy, and Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire

MSP Jim Fairlie says OVO Energy chief Stephen Fitzpatrick must attend a meeting later this month to answer “vital questions” about the closure of its Perth office.

OVO Energy this week announced it is making 1,700 people redundant and shutting down its Perth base.

This is despite the energy company promising there would be no redundancies when it acquired SSE’s retail arm in January 2020.

Hundreds of staff were also laid off at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adrian Letts, the CEO of OVO’s retail arm, has agreed to meet with local MPs, MSPs and councillors to discuss the developments.

However Mr Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, says OVO needs to go even further and ensure founder and chief executive Mr Fitzpatrick personally attends the meeting.

‘Fitzpatrick needs to make himself available’

Mr Fairlie claims the Perth office closure is a betrayal of the people of the city.

He says: “OVO has been an important employer in my constituency since buying SSE’s retail energy business, so this news is obviously very concerning indeed.

“It is welcome that OVO have agreed to meet, but given there are still vital questions that remain following promises made when OVO acquired SSE, I really believe that Stephen Fitzpatrick needs to make himself available.

The OVO/SSE headquarters in Inveralmond, Perth
The OVO/SSE headquarters in Inveralmond, Perth

“At the time we were told that the retail arm would remain headquartered in Perth, but within a very short period of ownership, OVO had started the process of redundancies.

“Given this absolutely devastating news for the Perth office, it is about time that we got some answers from those right at the top of the company.

“Mr Fitzpatrick talked a good game about expanding and developing the business, but that certainly doesn’t chime with what we are now seeing.

“I understand the challenging business landscape we are in, but good businesses thrive when they have support from a strong community around them and we have a fantastic community who have supported SSE and OVO for years.

“To have our community betrayed in this way, at this stage, is utterly devastating and I will be seeking to have this decision reversed.”

