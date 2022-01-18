Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
OVO job cuts: ‘Real anger’ in Perth as energy boss set for government talks on Wednesday

By Rachel Amery
January 18 2022, 4.22pm Updated: January 18 2022, 5.31pm

Workers are anxious about their jobs ahead of a crisis meeting between OVO Energy and the Scottish Government over plans to cut 1,700 jobs and shut a major base in Perth.

The energy company last week said it will be closing its office in the city, where it employs around 700 people, as well as offices in Dunfermline and Cumbernauld.

It comes after the company bought over SSE’s retail arm in January 2020 and promised there would be no job losses.

They went on to make more than 2,000 people redundant four months later, blaming the pandemic.

The SNP Government’s business minister is due to meet Adrian Letts, CEO of OVO’s retail business, on Wednesday to discuss the redundancies and what support will be offered to those affected.

OVO sees workforce as ‘dispensable’

Ivan McKee, minister for business, trade, tourism and enterprise, will be at the meeting, as well as local MSPs John Swinney – who is also deputy first minister – and Jim Fairlie.

Mr Fairlie last week demanded OVO Energy’s CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick attend this meeting himself to personally answer their questions.

Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire

Speaking in Holyrood, he said: “When OVO agreed to acquire SSE’s retail arm, its chief executive said SSE and OVO was a great fit because of their shared values on sustainability, serving customers, and building its excellent team, and now they are dismantling this excellent team.

“Does that mean OVO sees its workforce as dispensable?”

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, added: “There is real anger in Perth.

“This is a move by OVO who two years ago said they were committed to maintaining a presence in the city.”

Calls to overturn decision

Cabinet minister Mr McKee says he will try and persuade OVO to overturn their decision to make 1,700 employees redundant and close the Perth office.

Mr Fraser also asked the minister to find out whether or not employees can be retained if they agree to work from home after the office is shut down.

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife

The minister says he will bring this up during the meeting, saying this should be a “very realistic and practical possibility” because of people’s changing work habits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr McKee added: “This will be a very anxious time for employees, their families and the local area.

“I have an urgent meeting tomorrow with Adrian Letts to seek clarity on this impact on Scotland.

“This doesn’t seem to be the right decision for employees, communities or OVO Energy to move away from such a valued workforce.

“I will impress upon them the importance of the situation and encourage them to review their decision.”

Mark Ruskell, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, also asked if companies such as OVO can expect to see consequences if they are found to have broken the Scottish Government’s fair work agenda.

Mr McKee says this is also something that needs to be explored, and says he will meet with the “relevant people” to discuss this in the days and weeks to come.

OVO Perth and Dunfermline closure: Everything we know so far as energy giant axes offices and cuts jobs

