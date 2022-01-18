Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife gang armed themselves with hammers, bats and tyre iron to settle £300 debt

By Kirsty McIntosh
January 18 2022, 4.23pm Updated: January 18 2022, 5.24pm
Paul Currie, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Paul Currie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife drug dealer visited a customer with a gang armed with hammers, baseball bats and a tyre iron to collect a £300 debt.

Paul Currie went to the man’s Leven home twice on February 6 last year.

As his victim was set upon by the gang, Currie initially told them to stop but fled when he heard police sirens heading towards the address.

Officers visiting his home following the incident uncovered his cannabis dealing operation.

On Tuesday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, the 32-year-old was warned he faces a prison sentence.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane told him while the charges had seemed “innocuous on paper”, they were serious.

Hammers, baseball bats and tyre iron

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court the victim lived with his parents and adult sons.

She said Currie had arrived at the house but been told by the victim’s father his son was not at home.

She continued : “At about 8.30pm the accused attended at the locus, where the complainer was within and answered the door.

“The accused demanded payment of £300 from him.

“The complainer stepped outside to speak to the accused and while in the garden it became apparent that the accused had attended with other males.

“Two were armed with hammers, two with baseball bats and another with a tyre iron.

“Another male approached the complainer’s mother and gesticulated towards him and shouted ‘He’s due £950 and we want it now’.”

Cannabis uncovered

Ms Apostolova said Currie had again demanded payment but his victim said he did not have the money.

She said: “The other males went on to assault the complainer.

“He’s clear that the accused was not involved and the complainer’s mother heard the accused shout at the others to go away.”

A neighbour called police.

The victim’s father gave Currie some cash and he fled as sirens approached.

Officers visiting his home on Valentine’s Day uncovered almost 1.5kg of cannabis, as well as more than £4,000 in cash.

Experts estimate the drug had a street value of around £13,000.

Currie, of Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Leven on February 6 last year by attending with others and demanding money.

He further admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply at his home on February 14.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

