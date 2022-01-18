Fife gang armed themselves with hammers, bats and tyre iron to settle £300 debt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife drug dealer visited a customer with a gang armed with hammers, baseball bats and a tyre iron to collect a £300 debt.

Paul Currie went to the man’s Leven home twice on February 6 last year.

As his victim was set upon by the gang, Currie initially told them to stop but fled when he heard police sirens heading towards the address.

Officers visiting his home following the incident uncovered his cannabis dealing operation.

On Tuesday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, the 32-year-old was warned he faces a prison sentence.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane told him while the charges had seemed “innocuous on paper”, they were serious.

Hammers, baseball bats and tyre iron

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court the victim lived with his parents and adult sons.

She said Currie had arrived at the house but been told by the victim’s father his son was not at home.

She continued : “At about 8.30pm the accused attended at the locus, where the complainer was within and answered the door.

“The accused demanded payment of £300 from him.

“The complainer stepped outside to speak to the accused and while in the garden it became apparent that the accused had attended with other males.

“Two were armed with hammers, two with baseball bats and another with a tyre iron.

“Another male approached the complainer’s mother and gesticulated towards him and shouted ‘He’s due £950 and we want it now’.”

Cannabis uncovered

Ms Apostolova said Currie had again demanded payment but his victim said he did not have the money.

She said: “The other males went on to assault the complainer.

“He’s clear that the accused was not involved and the complainer’s mother heard the accused shout at the others to go away.”

A neighbour called police.

The victim’s father gave Currie some cash and he fled as sirens approached.

Officers visiting his home on Valentine’s Day uncovered almost 1.5kg of cannabis, as well as more than £4,000 in cash.

Experts estimate the drug had a street value of around £13,000.

Currie, of Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Leven on February 6 last year by attending with others and demanding money.

He further admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply at his home on February 14.

Sentence was deferred for reports.