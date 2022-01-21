Nicola Sturgeon reported to statistics watchdog over claims she ‘twisted’ Covid-19 data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon reported to statistics watchdog over claims she ‘twisted’ Covid-19 data

By Rachel Amery
January 21 2022, 2.02pm Updated: January 22 2022, 9.34am
Nicola Sturgeon has been referred to the UK's statistics watchdog over her presentation of Covid-19 data.

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to the UK Statistics Agency amid claims of “seriously twisting” coronavirus statistics.

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, reported the first minister over concerns the coronavirus statistics she quoted during FMQs on the virus rates in Scotland and England “may have been seriously twisted”.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, the first minister said: “The Office for National Statistics figures this week show that infection levels in England are over 20% higher than those in Scotland.”

However Mr Rennie says the ONS figures the Scottish Liberal Democrats have seen say one in 20 people were infected in both Scotland and England in the week ending January 15.

He says the estimated average percentage of the population that had Covid-19 in Scotland was 4.49%, compared to 5.47% in England – a difference of less than 1%.

‘No bias, spin or manipulation’

Mr Rennie has now written to Sir David Norgrove, chair of the UK Statistics Authority, to ask whether or not the first minister should continue to quote the statistics in this way.

He said: “The public have a right to always expect the Scottish Government’s interpretation of data to be robust.

“This is even more important when that data is being used to justify and substantiate restrictions on their liberty and freedoms under the use of emergency powers.

“Parliament has granted powers to ministers that would not be countenanced in any other circumstances so scrutiny of how they are used is essential.

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife

“Public confidence in these statistics must not be put at risk.

“There must be no bias, spin or manipulation.

“However, I am concerned that these statistics may have been seriously twisted.”

Previously Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney had suggested coronavirus rates in Scotland were lower because of the extra measures introduced north of the border.

At the beginning of the year he said ONS figures showed one in 40 people in Scotland were infected compared to one in 25 in England, despite these figures coming from before the additional measures were introduced by the Scottish Government.

Nicola Sturgeon’s office has been approached for a comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier