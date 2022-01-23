‘Inevitable’ Boris Johnson will be forced out as prime minister, says Scottish Conservative chief whip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Conservative chief whip says it is “inevitable” Boris Johnson will be forced out as prime minister.

Stephen Kerr MSP also says the leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross will be “staying put” regardless of whether Boris Johnson stays on as UK prime minister or not.

Mr Kerr made the comments on The Sunday Show and says the outcome of the upcoming Sue Gray report, which will investigate allegations of parties at No 10 during the coronavirus lockdown, will lead to Mr Johnson being thrown out of office.

This comes after numerous calls for Mr Johnson to resign from across the political divide, including from his own backbenchers in Westminster.

Boris Johnson leaving ‘inevitable’

Ever since the allegations of the Downing Street parties arose, the Conservative Party has been split.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says the prime minister should quit if he attended any of these parties.

However insults from those loyal to Boris Johnson were then aimed at the Scottish Conservatives, with the leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg branding Mr Ross a “lightweight figure”.

Scottish Conservative chief whip Mr Kerr, who himself served as an MP from 2017 to 2019, says the report will end with Mr Johnson no longer being prime minister.

He said: “I think the longer it takes for the Sue Gray report to come out, the more detail and the more investigation there will be.

“It is an inevitability as to what happens next.

It gives me no joy whatsoever to talk about a Conservative prime minister leaving office, but that is where it ends. – Stephen Kerr MSP

“It gives me no joy whatsoever to talk about a Conservative prime minister leaving office, but that is where it ends.

“MPs can consider her report and I suspect will then submit letters of no confidence and it is inevitable what follows.”

Douglas Ross ‘a bright light’

Mr Kerr also says he “completely refutes” accusations that Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross’s position is unsustainable if Boris Johnson stays on as prime minister.

Mr Kerr said: “Douglas Ross’s mandate comes from the Scottish party and the Scottish members completely support him.

“He is staying put, he is there for good, and he is doing a great job.

“Douglas Ross’s leadership is a bright light in all of this.”

Sue Gray’s report is expected to come in the coming days.