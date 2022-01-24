What happens next? SNP transport minister leaves big task for rail, ferries and road dualling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon was locked in talks with SNP officials after her transport minister, Graeme Dey, quit the government just two months before Scotland’s railways are set to be nationalised.

Mr Dey, MSP for Angus South, was in the high-pressure post for eight months after being promoted to the role from minister for parliamentary business and veterans following May’s Scottish Parliament election.

The 59-year-old previously described the transport brief as “busier” and “a lot more intense” than his previous job.

He is now expected to take some time away from parliament but will remain as an MSP.

Long list of challenges

Mr Dey’s successor will have to deal with the end of Abellio’s ScotRail franchise, ongoing ferry disruption and construction delays, work to reduce carbon emissions and the row over dualling the A9 and A96.

The future of some projects has appeared uncertain since the SNP and Greens entered into a power-sharing deal at Holyrood last year.

The coalition announced plans to dual the length of the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness route would be subject to an “evidence-based” climate review, with the findings not due to be published until the end of this year.

Scottish Rail Holdings, the new public body created to oversee Scotland’s trains, takes over from Dutch state-owned company Abellio in two months.

I find myself unable now to give this hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires and deserves. – Graeme Dey

In his resignation letter to the first minister, Mr Dey said it was an “absolute privilege” to serve as a minister in the Scottish Government but he has found himself unable to give the role “everything it rightly requires and deserves”.

He wrote: “I have always prided myself of being able to give 100% to any task I am charged with.

“Regrettably, despite my continuing passion, I find myself unable now to give this hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires and deserves.

“It is therefore with regret that I am writing to resign from office as minister for transport in the Scottish Government.

“This is entirely for personal reasons relating to my health and wellbeing.”

Ms Sturgeon said Mr Dey had been a “highly effective” minister and he would be welcome to rejoin her government in future.

“This is the right decision for Graeme to reach at this time, and he leaves government with my very best wishes,” she said.

Who will be next transport minister?

A successor to Mr Dey is expected to be announced on Tuesday but it is understood his resignation will not trigger a significant cabinet reshuffle.

SNP cabinet secretary Michael Matheson already covers transport as part of his “net zero” and energy brief, and a minister is likely to be moved sideways into the transport job.

That could see a backbench MSP promoted to fill the resulting vacancy, with SNP sources tipping Airdrie and Shotts MSP Neil Gray as a likely candidate.

Mr Gray was the SNP work and pensions spokesman at Westminster from 2015 until his resignation last year to run for the Scottish Parliament.

No SNP-Green renegotiation talks

The SNP currently hold a power-sharing arrangement with the Scottish Greens but suggestions anyone from the smaller party would get another ministerial role were rejected by insiders.

The current deal sees two Green MSPs working as government ministers and any increase in that number would likely involve lengthy talks.

A Scottish Greens source confirmed no renegotiation of the power-sharing agreement had taken place and said news of Mr Dey’s departure came as “a bit of a shock”.

The source said: “The co-operation deal took months to negotiate. To change things regarding the number of ministers and influence would require a renegotiation.”