Dundee set to seal deal for Niall McGinn from Aberdeen

Dundee are set to complete the signing of experienced winger Niall McGinn.

The 34-year-old Northern Ireland international is to put pen to paper on an 18-month deal after leaving Aberdeen.

McGinn will become Dundee’s third signing of the winter window after Canadian Jay Chapman and a pre-contract deal for Partick Thistle’s Zak Rudden.

He is hugely experienced, having played over 200 times in the Scottish top flight as well as picking up 67 caps and scoring at Euro 2016.

McGinn arrives after 358 appearances for the Dons, scoring 87 goals, over 10 seasons at Pittodrie.

The former Celtic man remains a regular in Northern Ireland squads and played five times for his country in 2021, scoring once against USA.