Dundee set to seal deal for Niall McGinn from Aberdeen By George Cran January 24 2022, 5.45pm Updated: January 24 2022, 5.49pm Niall McGinn [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee are set to complete the signing of experienced winger Niall McGinn. The 34-year-old Northern Ireland international is to put pen to paper on an 18-month deal after leaving Aberdeen. McGinn will become Dundee’s third signing of the winter window after Canadian Jay Chapman and a pre-contract deal for Partick Thistle’s Zak Rudden. Niall McGinn is to leave Aberdeen for Dundee (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) He is hugely experienced, having played over 200 times in the Scottish top flight as well as picking up 67 caps and scoring at Euro 2016. McGinn arrives after 358 appearances for the Dons, scoring 87 goals, over 10 seasons at Pittodrie. The former Celtic man remains a regular in Northern Ireland squads and played five times for his country in 2021, scoring once against USA. Dundee goalkeeping situation: Adam Legzdins or Ian Lawlor for crunch relegation clash at St Johnstone? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee goalkeeping situation: Adam Legzdins or Ian Lawlor for crunch relegation clash at St Johnstone? Have Dundee stopped the rot? 3 talking points from their Scottish Cup win at Dumbarton Dundee hoping to get Zak Rudden in this month as James McPake draws Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet comparison Dundee boss James McPake praises ‘hungry’ Leigh Griffiths but rues wastefulness in win over Dumbarton