Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee set to seal deal for Niall McGinn from Aberdeen

By George Cran
January 24 2022, 5.45pm Updated: January 24 2022, 5.49pm
Niall McGinn
Niall McGinn

Dundee are set to complete the signing of experienced winger Niall McGinn.

The 34-year-old Northern Ireland international is to put pen to paper on an 18-month deal after leaving Aberdeen.

McGinn will become Dundee’s third signing of the winter window after Canadian Jay Chapman and a pre-contract deal for Partick Thistle’s Zak Rudden.

Niall McGinn is to leave Aberdeen for Dundee (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He is hugely experienced, having played over 200 times in the Scottish top flight as well as picking up 67 caps and scoring at Euro 2016.

McGinn arrives after 358 appearances for the Dons, scoring 87 goals, over 10 seasons at Pittodrie.

The former Celtic man remains a regular in Northern Ireland squads and played five times for his country in 2021, scoring once against USA.

Dundee goalkeeping situation: Adam Legzdins or Ian Lawlor for crunch relegation clash at St Johnstone?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier