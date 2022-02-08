Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson is weaponising Jimmy Savile conspiracy theories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson is weaponising Jimmy Savile conspiracy theories

Boris Johnson must apologise for claiming Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.
By Justin Bowie
February 8 2022, 9.30am Updated: February 8 2022, 9.33am
Keir Starmer was mobbed by protesters.
The first minister accused her Tory rival of “weaponising online conspiracy theories” after the Labour leader was swarmed by protesters in London.

Sir Keir was mobbed by anti-vaccine demonstrators branding him a “traitor” as they repeated the false slur from Mr Johnson.

The Labour chief was given a guarded escort from police due to concerns for his safety.

But the prime minister has repeatedly refused to say sorry for the remark despite anger from his own benches.

‘Stirring up hate’

Ms Sturgeon wrote online: “Any politician choosing to weaponise online conspiracy theories against opponents knows fine well that they risk stirring up the kind of hate and abuse that Keir Starmer experienced today.

“If he has any decency at all, the PM will now apologise unreservedly.”

The Conservative leader hit out with the untrue jibe last Monday after he made a statement to parliament over the Downing street parties scandal.

Nicola Sturgeon.

He said Sir Keir failed to take action against notorious predator Mr Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

His outgoing No10 policy chief Munira Mirza cited the slur as the reason for her departure after she quit her post last week.

Labour’s foreign secretary, David Lammy, was also heckled by the mob alongside Sir Keir as he hit out at Mr Johnson.

Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy.

– David Lammy MP

He wrote: “No surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed Keir Starmer and I repeated slurs we heard from Boris Johnson last week at the despatch box.

“Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy. And they won’t ever stop me doing my job.”

Tory MP and ex-minister Julian Smith has repeatedly urged the prime minister to withdraw the claim.

Tory MP slams ‘appalling’ incident

He said: “What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside parliament is appalling.

“It is really important for our democracy & for his security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full.”

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford wrote: “This is dreadful that Keir Starmer has had to face this, it is not acceptable.

“We must be better than this. Words and actions have consequences Boris Johnson would do well to reflect on this.”

