Call for CalMac to operate international ferry from Fife to Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s transport minister has been urged to consider whether CalMac could operate a direct ferry route between Rosyth and continental Europe.

The call comes as the government-owned firm says it is “always interested in exploring new opportunities”.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Neale Hanvey floated the idea with SNP minister Jenny Gilruth in an attempt to bring together the Scottish and UK governments with Fife Council.

He hopes the joint approach will kickstart a new direct passenger and freight service to the continental mainland.

A fresh approach needed

A link from Rosyth to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge was the only direct ferry link between Scotland and Europe until passenger services were scrapped in 2010.

Freight-only services were terminated completely in 2018.

Hopes of a new link were dealt a blow when previous transport minister Graeme Dey confirmed there had been “no firm commitments” from operators.

He also insisted any route would have to operate on a “commercially viable basis” – a position critics say “dooms” any prospect of a new service.

A CalMac spokeswoman said it had not been involved in any recent discussions about the route, and its core focus is on delivering the core Clyde and Hebrides ferry contract.

However, she added: “We are always interested in exploring new opportunities, which we would do in careful consultation with partners and our shareholder the Scottish Government.”

A vital role in kickstarting the economy

Mr Hanvey called on the transport minister to “adopt a fresh and constructive approach, and take a serious look at this matter”.

He said: “Direct ferry links to Europe could play a vital role in kick starting our economic recovery as we come out of the pandemic.

“What we need now is leadership and a laser-like focus from the minister to make this happen.”

Mr Hanvey wants the Scottish Government to explore whether appropriate ships can be leased and operated as part of CalMac’s current ferry operations.

He said: “The Scottish Government already subsidises bus, rail, and internal ferry routes, including ferry services to the Northern Isles, and other European countries have shown what can be achieved with appropriate state intervention.

“There is absolutely no reason why this cannot be done if the political will to protect and develop Scotland’s economy exists.”

Working together

In a letter seen by us, Mr Hanvey also called on the transport minister to look into establishing a “Scottish Ferry Route Development Fund”.

The proposal is similar to the Air Route Development Fund introduced by former first minister Jack McConnell.

We revealed previously that Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart has agreed to raise the prospect of a ferry route directly with the UK Department for Transport.

Mr Hanvey said he would like to see the Scottish Government join forces with the UK Government and Fife Council to carry out a joint feasibility study to “get things moving”.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife Council’s Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation sub committee, said the council would welcome any initiative that helps develop and enhance Fife’s economy.

“We would happily support any feasibility study that explores opportunities to re-open the ferry route from Rosyth to Europe and the economic benefit and investment that could bring to the area,” he said.

No answers

The Department for Transport was asked whether it would be interested in joining such a feasibility study but did not respond.

We asked Jenny Gilruth whether she would look into a CalMac-operated service from Rosyth to Europe, and if she was willing to work with the UK Government and Fife Council.

We also asked if she would consider introducing a Scottish Ferry Route Development Fund.

None of those questions were answered.

Instead, a Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We remain supportive of new direct ferry services linking Scotland to Europe, and we have been clear such a service would need to be delivered on a commercial basis.

“We will reply to this letter in due course.”