Scottish Crannog Centre to reopen to visitors for 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Crannog Centre will reopen its museum and iron age village next week following a winter closure.

The Kenmore-based attraction will host visitors from February 14.

However, work to rebuild the crannog replica is continuing in the wake of last August’s devastating fire.

It had to be dismantled for safety reasons before being built back up.

Community archaeologist and event co-ordinator Rachel Backshall said: “They have been taking down the crannog after the fire. It was unsafe – we have had high winds.

“That’s what the crannog people would have done 1,000 to 2,000 years ago.”

Valentine’s Day theme

For the centre, reopening for 2022 will be a joyful occasion as they look forward to the year of events.

The opening day will explore the different types of love as visitors learn more about the site on guided tours.

Rachel said: “It is fantastic – it’s really positive.

“We are reopening on Valentine’s Day and have some Valentine’s activities.

“We are looking at the different types of love. For example, there is love between family and friends.

“And in some cultures, there is the love for the present and the past.

“It’s good to be able to open for the year with events planned. We have 50 evening events planned throughout the year.”

What else is happening this year?

And the Scottish Crannog Centre will bring history to life through modern-day practices.

On March 1, it will commemorate Pancake Day sing Iron Age flours and foraged ingredients to create “prehistoric” pancakes.

Events throughout the year will also mark events including Father’s Day, the beginning of summer and Halloween.

Rachel said: “After the fire, this is our chance to shine. There is so much to see on site.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported us – we have had around 2,000 people donate.”

Further details on the year’s events and how to book can be found on the Crannog Centre website.