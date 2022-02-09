Scottish Crannog Centre to reopen to visitors for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Crannog Centre to reopen to visitors for 2022

By Anita Diouri
February 9 2022, 6.00am Updated: February 9 2022, 8.37am
Crannog Centre.
Rachel Backshall.

The Scottish Crannog Centre will reopen its museum and iron age village next week following a winter closure.

The Kenmore-based attraction will host visitors from February 14.

However, work to rebuild the crannog replica is continuing in the wake of last August’s devastating fire.

Scottish Crannog Centre
The crannog replica is being rebuilt after the fire.

It had to be dismantled for safety reasons before being built back up.

Community archaeologist and event co-ordinator Rachel Backshall said: “They have been taking down the crannog after the fire. It was unsafe – we have had high winds.

“That’s what the crannog people would have done 1,000 to 2,000 years ago.”

Valentine’s Day theme

For the centre, reopening for 2022 will be a joyful occasion as they look forward to the year of events.

The opening day will explore the different types of love as visitors learn more about the site on guided tours.

Rachel said: “It is fantastic – it’s really positive.

“We are reopening on Valentine’s Day and have some Valentine’s activities.

Crannog Centre
Rachel Backshall. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“We are looking at the different types of love. For example, there is love between family and friends.

“And in some cultures, there is the love for the present and the past.

“It’s good to be able to open for the year with events planned. We have 50 evening events planned throughout the year.”

What else is happening this year?

And the Scottish Crannog Centre will bring history to life through modern-day practices.

On March 1, it will commemorate Pancake Day sing Iron Age flours and foraged ingredients to create “prehistoric” pancakes.

Events throughout the year will also mark events including Father’s Day, the beginning of summer and Halloween.

Scottish Crannog Centre
The centre before the fire.

Rachel said: “After the fire, this is our chance to shine. There is so much to see on site.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported us – we have had around 2,000 people donate.”

Further details on the year’s events and how to book can be found on the Crannog Centre website.

