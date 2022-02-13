SNP could revive bridge and road tolls 14 years after they were axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP could revive bridge and road tolls 14 years after they were axed

The SNP could perform a dramatic U-turn by reintroducing bridge and road tolls 14 years after they were scrapped, it has emerged.
By Calum Ross
February 13 2022, 4.02pm Updated: February 13 2022, 4.06pm
John Swinney celebrates the removal of the Forth bridge tolls.
The option has been included in plans being drawn up by transport chiefs in a bid to cut car use as part of efforts to reach emissions targets.

Any move to hit motorists with such a levy would risk a major backlash, particularly amid rising concerns about the cost of living.

‘Inevitable’

However, ministers in the SNP-Green government regard the return of tolls as “inevitable”, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

Bridge tolls were a hugely controversial subject in the first decade of devolution, before the charges were removed from the Skye Bridge in 2004 and the Erskine Bridge in 2006.

Tricia Marwick MSP, John Swinney, Bruce Crawford MSP and Stewart Stevenson, among other politicians supporting the scrapping of bridge tolls.

Following a long-running campaign by The Courier, tolls were eventually removed from the Forth and Tay bridges when the SNP delivered on its manifesto promise after coming to power at Holyrood in 2007.

We reported last month that the Labour-Liberal Democrat executive had been pondering a £10 toll during early talks about a new road bridge over the Forth in 2006.

Motorists have saved thousands of pounds as a result of the removal of the levy.

Fresh plans for road pricing are said to be at an early stage, but it could mean motorways such as the M8 being tolled, and a return to charges for bridges and tunnels.

Glasgow City Council reportedly backs the move to help cut car journeys by 30%.

The government is aiming for a 20% reduction by the end of the decade.

Route map

According to The Sunday Times, a Transport Scotland “route map” suggests that public opinion has shifted since the 2000s, with research showing that “in 2021 more people support than oppose road pricing as a concept, with a majority of people agreeing that road pricing would reduce congestion and pollution”.

It also says that other steps to discourage car use will be explored to enable the development of a new “car demand management framework” by 2025.

This would take into account the needs of people in rural areas and island communities as well as those on low incomes.

‘Punishing ordinary Scots’

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “With Scotland’s public transport system in a dire state, many Scots have no choice but to drive.

“If the SNP can’t deliver a public transport system that offers a workable alternative to cars, then plans to charge drivers for using roads will only hurt motorists – without achieving any progress toward environmental goals.

“Road charging schemes may be in the mix in the future. But before punishing ordinary Scots in an effort to meet green targets, the SNP should focus on delivering a public transport system that is actually fit for purpose.”

Tay Road Bridge, Dundee, on the first evening rush hour  without the tolls.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We have committed in the 20% car kilometre reduction route map to commission research exploring a range of equitable options for demand management to discourage car use, including pricing.

“This will enable the development of a new Framework for Car Demand Management by 2025, taking into account the needs of people in rural areas and people on low incomes to help ensure a just transition to net-zero.

“The research will allow Scottish Government to build the evidence base on demand management options and inform our position on the reform of reserved motoring taxes. Meanwhile we will continue to press the UK Government for constructive dialogue on its plans for structural reform of motoring taxation, which the UK Government itself acknowledged is inevitable and required in their recent Net Zero Review.

“Enabling legislation for road pricing is already in place in Scotland, yet no local authority has pursued this since Edinburgh held a referendum in 2005.”

 

