Council leader accuses MSP of ‘smearing’ Dundee in growing row over ‘levelling up’ fund

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has accused a local MSP of attempting to “smear the city with falsehoods” in a growing spat over access to UK Government cash.

We revealed last week that local authority bosses in Dundee did not submit a bid for the first round of “Levelling up” funding, despite being considered a high priority case by officials.

North East MSP Maurice Golden claimed the decision not to apply “could have cost the city tens of millions of pounds” and called on the council to give an “honest and detailed explanation as to why it turned its nose up at this cash”.

He suggested the SNP administration may have been embarrassed to be seen accepting UK Government money – a claim that was flatly denied by the ruling group.

‘Touched a nerve’

In a letter to Mr Golden, seen by us, Mr Alexander describes the claim as “baseless” and calls on the MSP to retract it.

But in a sign the row has little chance of dissipating, Mr Golden told The Courier the issue has clearly “touched a nerve” with Mr Alexander, “which can happen when political leaders are caught out having let the city down”.

In stark contrast to your puerile politically motivated comments, I have and will continue to seek to work with ministers at all levels.” John Alexander

In his letter, Mr Alexander says he assumes Mr Golden’s intention “was to make political hay, rather than it being the case that you were driven by any genuine, heartfelt concern”.

He points to his own record of working with both the Scottish and UK Governments to deliver investment for Dundee.

“In stark contrast to your puerile politically motivated comments, I have

and will continue to seek to work with ministers at all levels, irrespective of their political affiliation,” Mr Alexander writes.

What are councils entitled to?

Local councils in Scotland are entitled to bid for up to £20 million in support from the levelling up fund for each parliamentary constituency in their area.

They can also apply for a grant for a further transport-related project, with funding ranging from £20 million to £50 million for those considered “strategically significant”.

Perth and Kinross and Angus councils submitted bids but were unsuccessful in the first round, while Fife Council also chose not to make a bid.

Dundee was listed by the UK Government’s “priority of places” as a “category 1” area, which means it was deemed one of the places in the country most in need of investment through the levelling up fund.

Your approach so far has been to burn bridges rather than build them, to provoke rather than to support and to obfuscate than seek clarity.” John Alexander

Mr Alexander said the authority chose not to submit a bid this time because it was notified just months before the deadline closed.

But in Scotland alone, eight councils submitted successful bids – and at least a third of all 32 local authorities are known to have applied.

Local authorities who are rejected in earlier rounds are not prohibited from applying in subsequent rounds, and are even provided with support and feedback.

A ‘dereliction of duty’

Mr Golden described the decision not to bid in this round as an “inexcusable dereliction of duty” and warned the price could be “really quite severe”.

In his letter, Mr Alexander says he hopes the Conservative MSP’s “lack of knowledge” about the process is “merely driven by your political motives” because he would be “deeply concerned” if Mr Golden is not aware the fund is open for four years.

“Had you taken the five minutes required to email or call, I could have provided the clarity that you evidently require,” he adds.

Mr Alexander insists there is “no suggestion” a bid must be submitted in year one and it is “absurd” to claim the council has missed out.

“As your constituent and as a leader of one of the council areas you claim to represent, I would ask you to stop your attempts to smear the city with falsehoods and ill-informed comments,” he says.

“I remain open to working with you and any other MSPs in our region to improve the city and region.

“I hope that you do correct the record, seek to work constructively and take the opportunity to work with me to improve the city.

“Your approach so far has been to burn bridges rather than build them, to provoke rather than to support and to obfuscate than seek clarity. I hope that changes.”

Mr Golden thanked John Alexander for his letter and said he looked forward to responding in full in due course.

“The issue has clearly touched a nerve, which can happen when political leaders are caught out having let the city down,” he said.

“If Cllr Alexander had put as much effort into submitting a levelling up bid to the UK Government as he has into this letter, the city of Dundee would be much better off.”