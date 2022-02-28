School pupils told to ‘remain vigilant’ as requirement to wear face masks is dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

School pupils told to ‘remain vigilant’ as requirement to wear face masks is dropped

By Rachel Amery
February 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: February 28 2022, 8.55am
Face masks will be ditched in schools on Monday 28 February
Face masks will be ditched in schools on Monday 28 February

School pupils are being warned to “remain vigilant” as the requirement for them to wear face coverings in the classroom is lifted.

From Monday 28 February secondary school pupils will no longer need to wear a face covering while they are being taught in their classrooms.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville says this is a “positive milestone”, but urges people to remain cautious in a bid to keep the virus under control.

She also says those who want to continue to wear a face covering in class should be supported to do so.

‘Covid-19 has not gone away’

Ms Somerville says although this restriction is being eased, “Covid-19 has not gone away”.

She said: “The last two years have been really tough for our children and young people.

“Teachers and support staff have also had to operate in a challenging environment, but all have worked incredibly hard to deliver a quality learning experience for pupils.

“The removal of the requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms is a positive milestone – it signals the possibility of a brighter future where schools can regain some normality.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

“And of course, pupils and staff who continue to choose to wear face coverings in class will be supported in doing so.

“We must not forget that Covid-19 has not gone away – we all still need to be on our guard and exercise caution.”

She added: “The last thing I want is to have measures in place for a minute longer than is necessary, but as we have done throughout this pandemic, we will continue to be guided by scientific and expert advice.”

Face masks still needed in communal areas

Although the requirement for face masks in the classroom is being dropped, pupils and teachers will still need to wear one in communal areas of the school.

Other measures such as restrictions on assemblies and school visits for those starting primary and secondary school are also being eased from Monday 28 February.

And the wider restriction on everyone wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport will come to an end on March 21.

5 things you need to know as Scotland set to lift Covid restrictions from March 21

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier