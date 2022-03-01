EXCLUSIVE: Tayside pension fund to review £3.4m Russian bank investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Tayside pension fund to review £3.4m Russian bank investment

A Tayside public sector pension pot could disinvest its £3.4 million holding in a sanction-hit Russian bank in the wake of Vladimir Putin's shocking invasion of Ukraine.
By Calum Ross
March 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 1 2022, 9.56am
Photo of Calum Ross
Scottish local government pension funds invested in sanction-hit Russian bank
Scottish local government pension funds invested in sanction-hit Russian bank

A Tayside public sector pension pot could disinvest its £3.4 million holding in a sanction-hit Russian bank in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s shocking invasion of Ukraine.

Dundee City Council, which administers the local government pension fund for the region, confirmed to The Courier that the investment in Sberbank was being “actively reviewed”.

The Tayside fund is one of several Scottish public sector pension schemes with a combined total of more than £26m tied to the bank.

Sberbank is Russia’s biggest lender and is majority owned by Putin’s government.

Recent figures show Strathclyde had holdings worth £16.4m, while Highland had £4.43m, Lothian had £1.33m and Orkney had £1.24m.

The bank’s European subsidiaries were facing failure on Monday with a run on deposits and sanctions imposed by western powers in response to the attack on Ukraine, which began last week.

Vladimir Putin.
Vladimir Putin.

The local government pension fund investments in Sberbank emerged just a day after an investigation showed the Scottish Parliamentary Pension Scheme has holdings worth £299,571 in the Moscow-based lender.

Asked about the future of the Tayside pension fund investment, a Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “The pension fund currently holds shares in Sberbank via an investment manager who is charged with making all investment decisions.

“We are unable to comment on plans to buy or sell individual holdings but can confirm that the holding is being actively reviewed by the investment manager.”

Local government pension fund investments in Sberbank

The Local Government Pension Scheme in Scotland holds assets worth more than £45 billion.

It serves more than 236,000 active members, more than 140,000 deferred members and more than 169,000 pensioners and dependents.

Employers participating in the Tayside Pension Fund include Angus Council, Dundee City Council, Dundee & Angus College, Perth & Kinross Council, Perth College UHI, as well as non-uniformed Police Scotland and Scottish Fire & Rescue Service staff.

‘Crucial moment in history’

Scottish Labour external affairs spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said it is time to “stand firm” and “stamp out” the influence of Russian finance.

“Pension funds must break these ties and divest as a matter of urgency,” she said.

Meanwhile, Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnson announced she had written to the Scottish Parliamentary Pension Scheme (SPPS) trustees, asking them to disinvest all Russian shareholdings.

Pauline McNeill MSP, chairwoman of the trustees, in turn wrote to fund managers Baillie Gifford to request that it divests immediately from Sberbank and all other Russian companies.

Holyrood parties had earlier demanded action.

Green MSP Ross Greer said: “I cannot fathom why the Scottish Parliament Pension Fund has holdings in Sberbank in the first place.

“But, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine it is clearly inappropriate for that to remain the case.

“Some trustees of the fund have resisted ethical investment policies for too long but I’m sure most MSPs and former MSPs will want this urgently addressed and Sberbank immediately divested from.”

The Trustees agreed in March 2021 that all future pensions contributions would be invested in a sustainable, ethical fund.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg

Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s investment firm previously had shares in Sberbank worth £44.5 million, but they were sold off as the Ukraine crisis ramped up.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman previously said: “The trustees agreed in March 2021 all future pensions contributions would be invested in a sustainable, ethical fund that excludes companies that contravene UN principles on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.

“The SPPS invests in pooled funds with Baillie Gifford. It is one of a number of investors in the funds, therefore beyond these ethical conditions, the trustees cannot direct Baillie Gifford in their investment strategy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier