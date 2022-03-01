Douglas Ross: Downing Street parties ‘will have an impact’ on local council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Douglas Ross: Downing Street parties ‘will have an impact’ on local council elections

By Rachel Amery
March 1 2022, 11.45am Updated: March 1 2022, 2.34pm
Douglas Ross MP MSP, leader of the Scottish Conservatives
Douglas Ross MP MSP, leader of the Scottish Conservatives

Douglas Ross says Boris Johnson has a “crucial role” to play as prime minister, weeks after calling for his resignation.

The Scottish Conservative leader reflected on the awkward rift with his UK party boss as he started campaigning for the local council election in May.

Mr Ross knows his opponents will be highlighting the division caused by the row over parties at Downing Street in lockdown.

But he hopes voters will view the Scottish Conservatives differently after attempts to put clear blue water between them and London HQ.

While the so-called partygate scandal still hangs over the party, Mr Ross said the prime minister is “showing leadership” in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ross: We have taken a different approach

When asked if the various scandals south of the border will have an impact on the way people vote at the polls in Scotland, Mr Ross said: “Of course it will have an impact and other parties will mention it.

“But from what I am picking up on the doorsteps is they understand we have taken a different approach here in Scotland.

“The councils run by the Conservatives are some of the best in Scotland and across the UK.

The polls open on May 5, 2022

“Aberdeen City Council is a Conservative-run council that got the UK local government award for the best council anywhere in the UK.

“Our candidates and the councillors elected in May are the ones that will fight hard for local services and stand up for local communities and crucially stop the SNP using this election to campaign for another independence referendum.”

Johnson has ‘crucial role to play’

Asked if he now accepts Mr Johnson is staying put after weeks of calls for his resignation, Mr Ross said: “I have made my position clear, but we must understand the prime minister rightly has a crucial role to play at the moment with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“He has shown leadership and introduced the toughest sanctions anywhere in the world.

“He is dealing with the horrendous situation in Ukraine and is standing up to Vladimir Putin and the Russian forces who want to exert the kind of pressure I never thought I would see in my lifetime.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Holy Family of London

The Scottish Conservative leader also downplayed opposition accusations of “dirty Russian money”.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, opposition politicians have accused the Conservatives of accepting millions of pounds in donations from Russian individuals.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, estimated it could be as much as £2.3 million since the Conservatives came into office.

Mr Ross said: “All the donations, as far as I am aware, have been received from people on the electoral register, but it is something we should look at.

“But it is important we don’t just label all Russians in the same way.

“This war was started by Vladimir Putin and his forces and there are so many people in Russia who are willing to stand up and condemn what Putin is doing.”

Scottish local council elections 2022: Everything you need to know

