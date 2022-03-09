Ian Blackford: UK blocking refugees with endless paperwork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ian Blackford: UK blocking refugees with endless paperwork

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford clashed with Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions as he branded the Tory government’s Ukraine refugee policy “incompetent”.
By Justin Bowie
March 9 2022, 1.35pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.35pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Ian Blackford clashed with Boris Johnson.
Ian Blackford clashed with Boris Johnson.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford clashed with Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions as he branded the Tory government’s Ukraine refugee policy “incompetent”.

Mr Blackford claimed it was “disgraceful” that Britain had taken in less than 1,000 asylum seekers fleeing the war after Russia’s invasion two weeks ago.

He accused the Conservatives of continuing to foster a “hostile environment” towards immigrants and again urged them to waive visa requirements for refugees.

But Boris Johnson defended his party’s record and said the government had done plenty to assist Ukraine while the conflict rages on.

The Prime Minister said he expects refugee numbers to “rise sharply” in the coming weeks and added that they could reach more than 100,000 eventually.

Mr Blackford pointed out that Poland has already accepted over 1 million Ukrainians fleeing the war, while Ireland has taken more than Britain despite being much smaller in population.

‘These numbers don’t lie’

He said: “I’ve generally tried to work constructively with the UK Government and I will continue to seek to do this.

“However, nobody should support this government when it comes to the response to the refugee crisis. 760 visa approvals in two weeks is disgraceful.

“These numbers don’t lie. They tell a devastating truth.”

Mr Johnson replied: “This government has a proud record. We’ve done more to resettle vulnerable people than any other European country since 2015.”

His SNP rival then said: “These are people fleeing war crimes, torn apart from their families as their homes are shelled. The home secretary is blocking them with endless paperwork.

‘Hostile environment’

“This isn’t just incompetence, this is ideology in the face of the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since the second world war, the UK Government won’t set aside the hostile environment.”

Westminster Home Secretary Priti Patel announced last week that the government would launch a family resettlement scheme allowing Ukrainians with family to seek refugee in Britain.

Home Secretary Priti Patel.

A sponsorship programme will also mean asylum seekers with no connections to the UK can stay here.

The home secretary said the Tories would not scrap visa requirements entirely due to security fears.

SNP Holyrood minister Angus Robertson said the Westminster response to the displacement crisis was “woefully inadequate”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier