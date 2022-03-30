Scotland’s Covid recovery chief John Swinney tests positive before mask rule review

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s deputy first minister John Swinney and justice secretary Keith Brown have both tested positive for Covid.

The government’s Covid recovery chief Mr Swinney confirmed he caught the virus after two years of avoiding infection.

It comes on the day Nicola Sturgeon could be set to scrap the legal requirement to wear masks, the last remaining protective measure still in place.

Mr Swinney wrote: “After two years of avoiding Covid-19 I tested positive this morning.

“I will be self-isolating in accordance with the rules and will try to engage with @scotparl business if I feel better than I do just now.”

Perthshire MSP Mr Swinney was given the Covid recovery brief after last May’s election as Scotland moves out of the pandemic.

Replying to his tweet, SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said he had also become infected for the first time.

He wrote: “Be safe John, and hopefully you’ll be better soon.

“Like you I’ve avoided it for two years until I had a positive test this morning. Thank goodness for Zoom!”

Covid cases still high

Daily virus cases in Scotland remain high with thousands becoming infected each day.

More than 2,000 patients are in hospital with the bug, but vaccines are helping keep people out of intensive care.

Most remaining Covid measures north of the border were eased two weeks ago by the first minister.

Businesses are no longer required to take track and trace details from customers, while travel rules have been relaxed across the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon will confirm whether mask rules are scrapped today after consulting with cabinet ministers over the issue.

The first minister will address the nation in Holyrood at 2pm before taking questions from rival party leaders.

The Scottish Tories have repeatedly urged the SNP leader to scrap all remaining Covid restrictions including compulsory mask wearing.

After two years of avoiding #Covid_19 I tested positive this morning. I will be self-isolating in accordance with the rules and will try to engage with @scotparl business if I feel better than I do just now. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) March 30, 2022