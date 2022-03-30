Scotland’s Covid recovery chief John Swinney tests positive before mask rule review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scotland’s Covid recovery chief John Swinney tests positive before mask rule review

Scotland’s deputy first minister John Swinney and justice secretary Keith Brown have both tested positive for Covid.
By Justin Bowie
March 30 2022, 10.19am Updated: March 30 2022, 11.09am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Scotland’s deputy first minister John Swinney and justice secretary Keith Brown have both tested positive for Covid.

The government’s Covid recovery chief Mr Swinney confirmed he caught the virus after two years of avoiding infection.

It comes on the day Nicola Sturgeon could be set to scrap the legal requirement to wear masks, the last remaining protective measure still in place.

Mr Swinney wrote: “After two years of avoiding Covid-19 I tested positive this morning.

“I will be self-isolating in accordance with the rules and will try to engage with @scotparl business if I feel better than I do just now.”

Perthshire MSP Mr Swinney was given the Covid recovery brief after last May’s election as Scotland moves out of the pandemic.

Keith Brown MSP.

Replying to his tweet, SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said he had also become infected for the first time.

He wrote: “Be safe John, and hopefully you’ll be better soon.

“Like you I’ve avoided it for two years until I had a positive test this morning. Thank goodness for Zoom!”

Covid cases still high

Daily virus cases in Scotland remain high with thousands becoming infected each day.

More than 2,000 patients are in hospital with the bug, but vaccines are helping keep people out of intensive care.

Most remaining Covid measures north of the border were eased two weeks ago by the first minister.

Businesses are no longer required to take track and trace details from customers, while travel rules have been relaxed across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon will confirm whether mask rules are scrapped today after consulting with cabinet ministers over the issue.

The first minister will address the nation in Holyrood at 2pm before taking questions from rival party leaders.

The Scottish Tories have repeatedly urged the SNP leader to scrap all remaining Covid restrictions including compulsory mask wearing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier