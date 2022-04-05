Irvine Welsh hits out at Scottish Conservative ‘choose life’ Trainspotting poster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Irvine Welsh hits out at Scottish Conservative ‘choose life’ Trainspotting poster

By Rachel Amery
April 5 2022, 11.53am Updated: April 5 2022, 1.21pm
Irvine Welsh
Irvine Welsh

Top Scottish author Irvine Welsh wasted no words in slamming the Conservatives for riffing on the famous “choose life” Trainspotting poster as part of their election campaign.

In their version, the Conservatives listed their grievances with Nicola Sturgeon’s party, ending with “Choose life without the SNP”.

The Trainspotting author responded on social media in strong terms, writing: “Get f***ed you c****”.

Irvine Welsh’s tweet hitting out at the Scottish Conservatives

Mr Welsh’s tweet had liked over 19,000 times and retweeted 2,500 times within about 12 hours.

‘Choose blaming the TOAAARIES’

In the poster the Conservatives list a number of failed SNP policies, such as ventilation in schools, drug death numbers, the failure to deliver two new ferries and handing out ferry contracts to overseas shipyards.

It also directly refers to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf by simply writing “Choose Humza” and references government blaming failures on the “TOAAARIES”.

It said: “Choose chopping up school doors.

“Choose ferries with painted on windows that don’t even float.

“Choose the ‘Saudi Arabia of renewables.

“Choose blaming the TOAAARIES. Choose Humza.

“Choose an investment banker pretending to be a ‘humble crofter’.

“Choose ships built in Eastern Europe. Choose a car park tax. Choose named persons. Choose the hate crime bill.

“Choose the worst drug deaths in Europe. Choose decriminalising heroin.

“Choose millions wasted on BiFab, Ferguson Marine and more.

“Choose state secrecy.”

Conservatives hit out at IndyRef2

As well as highlighting SNP policies the poster also references the party’s proposals to hold a second independence referendum in 2023.

It added: “Choose division. Choose nationalism.

“Choose flags. Choose more flags.

“Choose a hard border with your neighbours. Choose pensions paid for by taxpayers in a country you want to leave.

“Choose a £12 billion deficit on day one.

“Choose a country stuck, endlessly going over the same arguments we had in 2014.”

The campaign poster ends by saying: “Choose another future. Choose life without the SNP.”

A number of Twitter users have replied to Mr Welsh’s tweet by making their own version of the poster, including one called “Toryspotting” and one that ends with “Choose lies”.

SNP hit back at Conservative campaign

Following the Twitter storm, the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald MP said: “Scotland has been choosing life without the Tories since 1955, yet under Westminster rule we have been subjected to decades of austerity, and now have the worst cost of living crisis in modern times.

“The Conservatives have failed to mention one local issue in their campaign which highlights why they’re plummeting in the polls.

“Instead of discussing ways to help families tackle the Tory-made cost of living crisis, they are posting fake Trainspotting lyrics on their social media channels.

“On May 5, a vote for the SNP is a vote to deliver stronger local services, and to send a clear message to the Tories that their lies, cronyism and hypocrisy will not be accepted in Scotland.”

