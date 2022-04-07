UK energy strategy: Here’s how new nuclear will be blocked in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

UK energy strategy: Here’s how new nuclear will be blocked in Scotland

By Rachel Amery
April 7 2022, 11.45am Updated: April 7 2022, 1.27pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson

The SNP Government says it will halt any attempts to bring new nuclear power developments to Scotland, despite a new UK energy strategy pledging up to eight new reactors.

Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson says the government in Holyrood remains firmly against any more nuclear power stations, and will use its planning powers to stop them.

He made the opposition clear as the UK Government published its new energy strategy, which the Scottish Government says it had no part in designing.

The report backs investment in nuclear, offshore wind and hydrogen power in a bid to make 95% of the UK’s electricity low carbon by 2030.

It is also expected to deliver 40,000 more jobs in “clean industries” within the next eight year.

‘We oppose nuclear energy’

The energy secretary says nuclear energy is “the most expensive form of electricity”, and there are environmental and safety concerns.

He said: “We oppose nuclear for three reasons.

“The environmental impact lasts for generations and the taxpayers today have to pay for it.”

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson

He added: “There are safety concerns because when problems happen they are significant.

“And thirdly, it is the most expensive form of electricity that we choose to produce.

“For example at Hinkley Sea the price per megawatt is £92 but the price for renewables is almost half of that.”

When asked if the government would use its planning powers to block any moves by the UK Government, Mr Matheson said: “Yes – the Scottish Government is not in favour of nuclear power and we don’t see it as part of the future energy mix.

“There is no likelihood of that changing.”

How can Holyrood stop nuclear?

Although energy is reserved to Westminster, Holyrood still has full responsibility over planning in Scotland.

This means the Scottish Government has an effective veto on any new nuclear developments from the UK Government.

Only two months ago the government shut down Hunterston B Power Station in West Kilbride, leaving Torness Power Station in East Lothian as Scotland’s only nuclear site for producing energy.

Torness is scheduled for retirement in 2028.

Nuclear, renewables and oil and gas

The energy plan includes proposals for nuclear, North Sea oil and gas, and renewable energy.

It includes plans for eight new nuclear reactors.

However, it will also be opening up a new licencing round for North Sea oil and gas projects in the summer, as producing gas in the UK has a lower carbon footprint than doing so abroad.

Meanwhile, it wants to reform the rules for installing solar panels on homes and commercial buildings to increase solar capacity by up to five times by 2035.

It also wants to reform its planning laws to speed up approvals for new offshore wind farms.

Triton Knoll offshore wind farm

When it comes to onshore wind farms, the government says it wants to work with “supportive communities” who want to host turbines in exchange for guaranteed cheaper energy bills.

Labour climate change spokesman Ed Miliband says the rejection of onshore wind was a win for Tory backbenchers and people “will pay higher bills as a result”.

Finally, targets for hydrogen production are being doubled and there will be a £30 million “heat pump investment accelerator competition” to make British heat pumps and reduce the demand for gas.

Currently 24% of Scotland’s energy comes from renewable sources – the government’s aim is 50% by 2030.

‘Nuclear is coming home’

Since releasing the energy report, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “nuclear is coming home”.

In a social media video to promote the plan, he said: “In the country that was the first to split the atom, the first truly to harness its power to light our homes and drive our factories, we will once again lead the way.

“Nuclear is coming home.”

He adds: “So instead of a new reactor every decade we will have a new reactor every year.

“For years, governments have dodged the big decisions on energy, but not this one.

“We’ve got the ambition, we’ve got the plan and we are going to bring clean, affordable, secure power to the people for generations to come.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr, the Tory energy spokesman, said the plan is “modern” and “will mean hitting Putin where it hurts.”

He also criticised the SNP for their opposition to nuclear energy.

Scottish Greens – in coalition with the SNP at Holyrood – said the new proposals are “not fit for purpose”.

They added: “A commitment to new nuclear power will take decades to deliver costly energy, produce a toxic waste legacy, and apparently still deliver less energy than the Scottish Government’s ScotWind offshore programme – it simply doesn’t make sense.”

Does Scotland need new nuclear power stations as Hunterston B shuts down?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier