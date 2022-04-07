Frontier Agriculture reports ‘significant bounce back’ with profits up 26%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Frontier Agriculture reports ‘significant bounce back’ with profits up 26%

By Gemma Mackie
April 7 2022, 11.45am
Frontier Agriculture enjoyed a boost in pre-tax profits in the year.

One of Britain’s main arable inputs and grain marketing firms, Frontier Agriculture, says it has bounced back with a 26% increase in pre-tax profits.

The company – which operates 40 sites across the UK including Crimond, Invergordon, Newmachar, Perth and Turriff – posted pre-tax profits of £32.4 million in the year to June 30, 2021.

Turnover in the year was down 11% to £1.438 billion, from £1.612bn previously.

The bulk of sales – £1.315bn – were in the UK, while sales to the rest of the world were down 33% to £122.5m.

In his report accompanying the accounts, Frontier Agriculture chairman Jose Nobre said Frontier had experienced a “very significant bounce back” in overall performance.

He said “the worst planting conditions in a generation” in autumn 2019 and the lowest wheat harvest in 30 years in 2020 resulted in unpredictable and challenging conditions for the grain industry.

The UK’s wheat harvest was the lowest in 30 years in 2020.

“Despite the small wheat crop, volatile price movements, a sizeable barley export campaign, and one of the biggest ever wheat importing programmes resulted in a strong grain trading performance,” said Mr Nobre in his report.

“The recovery in wheat plantings to near normal levels enabled the seed, crop nutrition and crop protection activities of Frontier to bounce back from 2020.

“The company’s earnings recovered well from the exceptional events of the previous year delivering an operating profit of £34.6m (prior year £28m) – a very significant bounce back in overall performance.”

Mr Nobre said the drop in sales during the year was down to lower volumes of grain trading, and profit on ordinary activities after taxation showed a 10% return on total capital employed.

During the year Frontier invested £9m in the business and Mr Nobre said: “We continued to strengthen the crop inputs and non-grain related activities with new crop protection warehousing capacity and further investment in trials and formulation of novel chemistry.”

Crop inputs account for more than half of Frontier’s total earnings.

He said crop inputs accounted for 52% of the group’s total annual gross earnings, while grain related earnings were equivalent to 45% of the group total.

Mr Nobre said Covid-19 continued to impact the company during the financial year, however measures put in place at the start of the pandemic enabled operations to continue without significant disruption.

Looking forward, he said: “I anticipate further strengthening in underlying earnings as we see the full year impact of our acquisitions, grain marketing partnerships, new agronomists, capital investment and the continued rollout of our strategic plans for growth.”

Acquisitions during the year included Cambridgeshire-based Fengrain Limited.

