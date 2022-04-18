Jason Leitch admits he forgot to wear Covid mask as he leaps to Nicola Sturgeon’s defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon’s trusted Covid health policy adviser Jason Leitch admitted he forgot to wear a face mask in a restaurant as he defended the first minister’s own rule breach.

Ms Sturgeon was reported to the police over the weekend after a video emerged of her campaigning in a barber’s shop without a face covering.

On Monday morning, Professor Leitch, appeared to defend the slip up by saying he too has briefly forgotten to wear a face mask in the past.

He was speaking as the legal requirement to wear face coverings in almost all settings in Scotland was dropped on April 18.

Jason Leitch defends the first minister

On BBC Radio Scotland, Prof Leitch said: “I have done that – I’ve got up from the dinner table when out for a meal and gone to the bathroom and then halfway there realised I needed to put my face covering on.

“It still feels like an odd thing to do.

“My understanding is it was a matter of seconds.”

Facemasks are still legally required in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/9dxazpy3QI — Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP (@jhalcrojohnston) April 16, 2022

He added: “She realises the place is crowded, puts her face covering on.

“The guidance is if you are in a crowded area, inadvertently or deliberately, then put a face covering on and that will protect you and others.”

What are the rules?

Wearing face masks is now guidance rather than a legal restriction, bringing an official end to coronavirus rules in Scotland.

Lateral flow tests are also now no longer free and PCR testing will wind up at the end of the month.

Despite the masks rule change, Prof Leitch stressed the importance of continuing to wear a face covering in places such as public transport to help vulnerable groups such as the elderly or transplant patients.

Criticism for ‘blurring the lines’

The Scottish Conservatives criticised Prof Leitch, a civil servant, for defending Ms Sturgeon.

Craig Hoy MSP said: “It is inappropriate for a civil servant to defend Nicola Sturgeon in this way.

“These kinds of questions should be left to politicians to answer.

“Instead, SNP ministers are in hiding and Jason Leitch is blurring the lines between ministers and government officials.”

Mr Hoy also accused Mr Leitch of “misrepresenting the Covid laws” when defending the first minister.

His criticism comes as Boris Johnson came under more fire at the weekend for suggestions he instigated one of the lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties on 13 November 2020.

The prime minister is due to “set the record straight” later this week.