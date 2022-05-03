Jim McColl brands Nicola Sturgeon a ‘liar’ over ferries row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Jim McColl brands Nicola Sturgeon a ‘liar’ over ferries row

Nicola Sturgeon “lied” when she claimed Ferguson Marine would have been forced to shut without Scottish Government ferry contracts, according to business tycoon Jim McColl.
By Justin Bowie
May 3 2022, 9.55am Updated: May 3 2022, 10.58am
Photo of Justin Bowie
First minister Nicola Sturgeon with Jim McColl.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon with Jim McColl.

Nicola Sturgeon “lied” when she claimed Ferguson Marine would have been forced to shut without Scottish Government ferry contracts, according to business tycoon Jim McColl.

The entrepreneur denied the Port Glasgow shipyard would have folded had they not been chosen by SNP ministers to build two new boats in 2015.

The first minister said up to 400 workers would have been left without a job if a “different decision” had been made.

But Mr McColl said Ferguson’s only had around 150 employees at the time, and insisted the shipyard was still completing “outstanding work”.

The two vessels intended to serve Scotland’s island communities were originally intended to be built by 2018.

But construction has been mired with delays, with the ferries still not finished four years later.

One of the ferries being built at Ferguson Marine shipyard.

The Scottish Government stepped in and nationalised Ferguson’s in 2019 to stop the firm from going under.

Ms Sturgeon told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “Had a different decision been taken the shipyard at Ferguson’s would almost certainly have closed and the 400 people who are currently employed there would not be in that employment.

“At every point the government has acted in a way to protect jobs. Commercial shipbuilding exists on the Clyde because of the decisions the government has taken.”

‘That’s a lie’

But on Tuesday Mr McColl said: “That’s a lie. At the time there were 150 employees.”

He added: “I think she was a bit rattled in the interview and she mixed it up with the statement they make about saving the yard. It’s not true.

“The yard had outstanding work. It was still working on the ferry Katrina which wasn’t launched until 2016.

“It also had additional construction work. There was no danger of the yard going under at that time. That was a slip by the first minister in the interview.”

Jim McColl

Mr McColl previously denied he had signed off on the agreement, but on Tuesday admitted this was incorrect.

The businessman once backed independence and had a strong relationship with the SNP.

He has since become a vocal critic of the SNP government due to the ferry debacle.

‘Propaganda exercise’

He claimed the deal was approved for political purposes and accused the first minister of a “propaganda exercise”.

There is a lack of clarity about who in the Scottish Government approved the contract with some blame shifted to disgraced ex-minister Derek Mackay.

No key documentation appears to exist showing the final decision to award Ferguson Marine the contract.

It was alleged they may have broken the law over missing paperwork.

The first minister was forced to deny a cover-up, while Scotland’s auditor general said it was “frustrating” that he could not review all evidence before publishing a report.

Ms Sturgeon again said yesterday it was “deeply regrettable” that the ships had not been built on time.

5 points that undermine Nicola Sturgeon and SNP’s story over ferries fiasco

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier