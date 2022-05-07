Deal or no deal? Councils set for power talks in aftermath of local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deal or no deal? Councils set for power talks in aftermath of local elections

Scotland’s newly elected councillors are braced for talks to settle who runs authorities where no overall political party secured a majority in Friday's election results.
By Justin Bowie
May 7 2022, 5.55am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The local election results were revealed yesterday.
Nearly all of the country’s 32 local councils ended with no overall control in some tight make-or-break contests.

It means local politicians will need to work together to form coalitions or agree on minority administrations.

The SNP again emerged as the country’s largest party overall as they gained seats, while the Tory vote plummeted in most areas.

The nationalists managed to win a majority in Dundee, and crucially leapfrogged the Conservatives as the largest party in Perth and Kinross.

Unionist rivals and independent politicians may try to lock the SNP out of power in areas where they won the most seats.

The nationalists emerged as the biggest party in more than a dozen local authorities including Fife, but are not guaranteed to end up in government in some of them.

‘Moral authority’

However, attempts to keep them out could be hampered by Anas Sarwar’s insistence Labour will strike no formal coalition deals with other parties.

Controversially, Labour councillors reached an agreement to work with the Tories in Aberdeen five years ago, despite the SNP winning the most seats locally.

They are also in power-sharing agreements with Nicola Sturgeon’s party in several local councils.

The SNP were the biggest party in Angus, and said they now have the “moral authority” to take control.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

What does it mean for national leaders?

It was a successful day for Mr Sarwar, as his party made gains on their disastrous 2017 showing and overtook the Conservatives.

He insisted that Labour was “back on the pitch” and set his sights on the SNP going forward.

The Scottish Greens and Lib Dems also made significant gains and could prove to be key players in councils where the vote was split.

Douglas Ross admitted the partygate scandal hurt his party as he urged Boris Johnson to listen to the anger of voters.

He said many Tory supporters had chosen to stay home due to their fury over the prime minister breaking lockdown rules.

Who won the council elections?

  • Angus: SNP minority of 13 out of 28 seats
  • Dundee: SNP majority
  • Fife: SNP minority of 34 out of 75 seats
  • Perth and Kinross: SNP minority of 16 out of 40 seats

