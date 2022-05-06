SNP becomes largest party on Perth and Kinross council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP becomes largest party on Perth and Kinross council

By Katy Scott
May 6 2022, 6.28pm Updated: May 6 2022, 7.09pm
Deputy First Minister John Swinney celebrates as the SNP pull ahead of the Tories.

The Scottish Nationalist Party claimed a major win at the Perth & Kinross council elections and pulled ahead of the Conservatives at the final ward.

The Tories were formerly the biggest on the council, but they took several hits as the results emerged.

The party lost three seats from the 2017 election, dropping to just 14 out of 40 possible seats on the council.

It left the SNP as the largest party with 16 elected councillors – one gain on the last election.

Grant Laing is now putting his hat in the ring to become the leader of the SNP group in Perth and Kinross.

He has already spoken to some of the parties about working together.

And he offered to speak to any party that wants to discuss a coalition.

Tory candidate Aziz Rehman and Murdo Fraser MSP join hopefuls at the count.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats, who won four seats, say they are open to working with other parties.

Local Lib Dem leader Peter Barrett said they will look to see what common ground and priorities they share with the other parties over the next week or so.

Lord Provost defeated

As well as elation from the SNP, there were some shock wins and losses in individual wards.

In the Strathmore ward former provost Dennis Melloy failed to be re-elected, despite winning 1,009 of the first preference votes.

Mac Roberts (left) and now former provost Dennis Melloy (right) nervously await the vote outcome.

In the same ward Colin Stewart was re-elected with 1,174. Colin was previously elected as a Tory councillor, but this time he chose to stand as an independent.

He was congratulated by members from various parties following his win.

Independent candidate Xander McDade, who was first elected in 2017 aged just 23, previously warned he would not run again due to ageism within the council.

However he was successfully re-elected to the Highland ward once more with 977 votes.

The youngest councillor elected was Noah Kohgali (Conservative) in the centre with dad Kal Kohgali (left) and grandad Roy Naylor (right).

This year the youngest candidate to join Perth and Kinross Council is just 21-years-old.

Noah Khogali won in the Strathearn ward for the Conservatives with 1,337 votes and was accompanied by his father and grandfather to cheer him on.

Speaking afterwards he said he wants to highlight the voices of young people and make local democracy more accessible to younger activists.

Where are all the women?

Of the 40 seats up for grabs in the Perth and Kinross elections, just six were won by women.

Some in the crowd even remarked when two women won in Perth City South – Liz Barrett and Sheila McCole – that at least some more females were being added to the final list of councillors.

Labour’s Alasdair Bailey hugs his daughter after being elected on the first round for Ward One, Carse of Gowrie.

As the final wards were announced, the SNP and the Tories remained neck and neck separated by only one or two candidates at most.

Labour, who previously only held one seat on the council, managed to gain a surprise second seat in Perth City North – the second last ward to be announced.

Cheers erupted across the SNP crowd as their path to a coalition majority became a firm possibility.

Candidates celebrate as results are reeled off in Dewars Centre in Perth.

The final results for Perth and Kinross were:

  • SNP – 16
  • Conservatives – 14
  • Liberal Democrats – 4
  • Labour – 2
  • Independent – 4

Responding to the outcome, deputy first minister John Swinney – a Perthshire MSP – said: “I am absolutely delighted with the result here in Perth and Kinross.

“The SNP has emerged as the largest party in Perth and Kinross, reversing the outcome of five years ago with 16 seats.

“It is a huge result for the SNP and a huge increase in votes and the Conservatives have been put into second place, so absolutely thrilled with the result.”

ANALYSIS: Politics reporter Rachel Amery on the race for Perth and Kinross

It was tight, and in the end it hinged on Labour, a party which traditionally hasn’t done very well in Perth and Kinross.

Since 2017, Alasdair Bailey has been the only Labour councillor in the area, but Brian Leishman caused some upset by winning in Perth City North, taking a seat from the Conservatives.

And that Labour win left the door open for the SNP to take the lead.

Our predictions before the election took place did have the SNP coming out as the most popular party, but only by a seat or two.

It reflected the national mood. People were just not voting for the Conservatives in such big numbers because of Boris Johnson’s partygate fines.

