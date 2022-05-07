VIDEO: First look inside £11m children’s theatre suite at Ninewells Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: First look inside £11m children’s theatre suite at Ninewells Hospital

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 7 2022, 5.55am

A new £11 million “world class” theatre suite at Tayside Children’s Hospital has gone on show for the first time.

After years of work, a £2 million fundraising campaign and a global pandemic, the new theatre suite – part of the children’s unit at Ninewells Hospital – will welcome its first patients on Monday.

The £11m unit includes two operating theatres, a 10-bed ward and waiting and recovery areas.

One of the main areas in the new theatre suite at Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Every year around 3,000 children and young people receive surgery at Ninewells Hospital, with half of those receiving treatment in adult environments, due to lack of space in the children’s wards.

The new theatre suite will double the current capacity for children’s surgery.

In future, children being treated in the Tayside Children’s hospital will remain within one area of Ninewells as part of a wider £18m project.

The main reception area at the new theatre suite.

Dr Grant Rodney, consultant children’s anaesthetist for NHS Tayside, said the team are excited to welcome their first patients.

He said: “This is a world class unit that will benefit everyone who comes here for treatment.

“It will also be a great place for our staff to work.

Consultant paediatric anaesthetist Dr Grant Rodney.

“It will be a welcoming and non-threatening environment for children and their family to come.

“It is very exciting but also a bit nerve-wracking that we are finally getting into this lovely new environment dedicated for children.”

Surgeries to be performed in the theatre suite include dental, orthopaedic, ophthalmology and tonsillectomy.

Senior charge nurse Ashley Phillips.

In 2012 NHS Tayside launched a partnership with children’s charity the Archie Foundation and two years later a £2m fundraising drive for the theatre suite was launched.

There are 10 day beds in the new unit

This included donations, two Oor Wullie Bucket Trails, and countless sponsored challenges.

In 2019, the Scottish Government agreed £1.8m and a full business case for the unit, alongside £7.7m from NHS Tayside.

Construction began later that year. It had been hoped the unit would open in 2020 but this was pushed back due to coronavirus and building delays.

Staff preparing in one of the two children’s theatres.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of Archie, said: “It’s fantastic to see this project finally come to fruition after so many years of hard work and inspirational fundraising from so many people.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for all of us at Archie and it is great to be able to show our supporters and service users the impact that the £2m raised for this project has had and will have for years to come.”

Timeline

  • 2012: Partnership between NHS Tayside and Archie Foundation launched
  • January 2014: Children’s theatre suite agreed as the first joint contract between the health board and charity
  • September 2016: Agreement approved by Scottish Government
  • September 2018:  Outline business case approved by Scottish Government
  • July 2019:  Site preparation work begins at Ninewells Hospital
  • September 2019: Main construction begins
  • March 2020: UK goes into national lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. Contractors Balfour Beatty devise new building practices to allow construction to continue
  • August 2020 – June 2021: Dundee children help choose designs for sky panels and artwork produced by local artist Suzanne Scott
  • September 2021: Balfour Beatty staff donate time and resources to upgrade the existing internal courtyard at the children’s ward
  • April 2022: Work is complete
  • May 202: First patients arrive

