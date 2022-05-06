SNP set to return to power in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

SNP set to return to power in Angus

By Graham Brown
May 6 2022, 6.13pm Updated: May 6 2022, 8.31pm
Monifieth and Sidlaw SNP candidate Lloyd Melville celebrates Angus success. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Monifieth and Sidlaw SNP candidate Lloyd Melville celebrates Angus success. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The ping-pong politics of Angus will see the SNP return to power in the county.

They fell short of an overall majority on the 28-member council, but Nationalist group leader Beth Whiteside says her party has the “moral authority” to take control.

“The electorate have told us loud and clear that it’s time for change at Angus Council”, said the returning Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor.

Beth Whiteside
Beth Whiteside (SNP), Lloyd Melville (SNP) and Craig Fotheringham (CON) of Monifieth and Sidlaw. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“The people of Angus are scunnered with all the chaos and scandals, not just locally but nationally.

“I think we have the moral right to go ahead and try and form an administration.”

Serena Cowdy
The SNP’s Serena Cowdy is congratulated by husband Stewart Hosie after election in the Arbroath West and Letham ward. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Possible coalition

But she did not rule out a coalition with Independents on the council.

Labour has also regained a foothold back in the chamber with the election of Heather Doran in the same ward.

“We’ve always said we want to be a grown up administration, we look forward to working collaboratively with anybody who has the same ambitions for the people of Angus.”

Angus election
Chris Beattie (SNP), Gavin Nicol (CON) and Jill Brown Scott (IND) elected to Brechin and Edzell ward. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

But those scandals referenced by Ms Whiteside were no barrier to figures at their centre returning.

Conservative Derek Wann – who was picked by the party to run again after being unmasked as a Twitter troll – was returned in Arbroath East and Lunan.

His victory speech hinted at the scandal he was caught up in after being revealed as the figure behind the Bridgerton-inspired Lady Whistledown account.

“It’s not an easy job, and sometimes you don’t make it easy for yourself,” said the Arbroath businessman.

Mr Wann, Independent Lois Speed and the SNP’s Brenda Durno all regained their seats in one of two status quo Angus wards.

Angus election
Lois Speed (IND) (left), Brenda Durno (SNP) and Derek Wann (CON) were returned in Arbroath East. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The other was Carnoustie, where Independents Brian Boyd and David Cheape will serve with Nationalist Mark McDonald for the next five years.

“I’m thrilled. We work so strongly together for the people of Carnoustie,” said Mr Boyd.

“I hope that the other seven wards work as hard together to look after the people they have been chosen to represent.”

Angus election
Mark McDonald (SNP), David Cheape (IND) and Brian Boyd (IND) were re-elected in Carnoustie. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Former Provost’s disappointment

The final tally was SNP 13, Conservative 7, Independent 7 and Labour 1.

The Liberal Democrats failed to get a seat after Ben Lawrie – the youngster member of the previous council – was unsuccessful in Monifieth and Sidlaw.

Former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor was returned for the Tories in Kirriemuir and Dean.

But he accepted it has been a difficult day.

Angus election
Ballot booes at the Arbroath Saltire leisure centre count. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“A wee bit disappointed in some respects but the Conservatives have some new councillors who gained good votes.

“We have to live with it, the administration will go to the SNP and we will be in opposition as we were when I first joined the council in 2012.”

And ex-leader David Fairweather will find himself on the opposition side of the Angus table.

Twenty months’ ago the Arbroath West and Letham member said retirement from local government couldn’t come quickly enough.

David Fairweather
Arbroath Independent David Fairweather is congratulated by former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

In the latter days of the administration he offered to step down after the ruling group was rocked by claims of an “unhealthy culture” at the top.

But he had a late change of heart and was returned.

Former SNP group leader Lynne Devine made a similar U-turn and was re-elected. The Nationalists scored one of their gains there, at the expense of town Independent Colin Brown.

And in Montrose, a shock was the departure of Independent Mark Salmond, who was the finance spokesman of the previous administration.

ANALYSIS: Graham Brown on the litmus test for Angus

And just like that, the main sports hall at Arbroath’s Saltire leisure centre was empty and echoing.

But the SNP’s satisfaction over the outcome of their day will reverberate through the local party.

Angus politics has been a to-and-fro of alternating Nationalist and coalition administrations in recent years.

And the SNP look poised to return to the helm.

But the litmus test will be whether they – and every other councillor – deliver the ‘grown up politics’ promised by every campaign contender.

Controversy and scandal hasn’t been far away from the county for a number of years.

So the people who put their faith in all 28 local councillors will expect them to live up to those promises.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier