SNP set to return to power in Angus

The ping-pong politics of Angus will see the SNP return to power in the county.

They fell short of an overall majority on the 28-member council, but Nationalist group leader Beth Whiteside says her party has the “moral authority” to take control.

“The electorate have told us loud and clear that it’s time for change at Angus Council”, said the returning Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor.

“The people of Angus are scunnered with all the chaos and scandals, not just locally but nationally.

“I think we have the moral right to go ahead and try and form an administration.”

Possible coalition

But she did not rule out a coalition with Independents on the council.

Labour has also regained a foothold back in the chamber with the election of Heather Doran in the same ward.

“We’ve always said we want to be a grown up administration, we look forward to working collaboratively with anybody who has the same ambitions for the people of Angus.”

But those scandals referenced by Ms Whiteside were no barrier to figures at their centre returning.

Conservative Derek Wann – who was picked by the party to run again after being unmasked as a Twitter troll – was returned in Arbroath East and Lunan.

His victory speech hinted at the scandal he was caught up in after being revealed as the figure behind the Bridgerton-inspired Lady Whistledown account.

“It’s not an easy job, and sometimes you don’t make it easy for yourself,” said the Arbroath businessman.

Mr Wann, Independent Lois Speed and the SNP’s Brenda Durno all regained their seats in one of two status quo Angus wards.

The other was Carnoustie, where Independents Brian Boyd and David Cheape will serve with Nationalist Mark McDonald for the next five years.

“I’m thrilled. We work so strongly together for the people of Carnoustie,” said Mr Boyd.

“I hope that the other seven wards work as hard together to look after the people they have been chosen to represent.”

Former Provost’s disappointment

The final tally was SNP 13, Conservative 7, Independent 7 and Labour 1.

The Liberal Democrats failed to get a seat after Ben Lawrie – the youngster member of the previous council – was unsuccessful in Monifieth and Sidlaw.

Former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor was returned for the Tories in Kirriemuir and Dean.

But he accepted it has been a difficult day.

“A wee bit disappointed in some respects but the Conservatives have some new councillors who gained good votes.

“We have to live with it, the administration will go to the SNP and we will be in opposition as we were when I first joined the council in 2012.”

And ex-leader David Fairweather will find himself on the opposition side of the Angus table.

Twenty months’ ago the Arbroath West and Letham member said retirement from local government couldn’t come quickly enough.

In the latter days of the administration he offered to step down after the ruling group was rocked by claims of an “unhealthy culture” at the top.

But he had a late change of heart and was returned.

Former SNP group leader Lynne Devine made a similar U-turn and was re-elected. The Nationalists scored one of their gains there, at the expense of town Independent Colin Brown.

And in Montrose, a shock was the departure of Independent Mark Salmond, who was the finance spokesman of the previous administration.

ANALYSIS: Graham Brown on the litmus test for Angus

And just like that, the main sports hall at Arbroath’s Saltire leisure centre was empty and echoing.

But the SNP’s satisfaction over the outcome of their day will reverberate through the local party.

Angus politics has been a to-and-fro of alternating Nationalist and coalition administrations in recent years.

And the SNP look poised to return to the helm.

But the litmus test will be whether they – and every other councillor – deliver the ‘grown up politics’ promised by every campaign contender.

Controversy and scandal hasn’t been far away from the county for a number of years.

So the people who put their faith in all 28 local councillors will expect them to live up to those promises.