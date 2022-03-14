Lady Whistledown Twitter troll councillor bidding to return to Arbroath seat in May elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lady Whistledown Twitter troll councillor bidding to return to Arbroath seat in May elections

By Graham Brown
March 14 2022, 5.53pm
Disgraced Arbroath councillor Derek Wann is seeking re-election in May.
Disgraced Arbroath councillor Derek Wann is seeking re-election in May.

Twitter troll Angus councillor Derek Wann is throwing his hat back in the ring for the Scottish Conservatives at May’s council elections.

He was unmasked by The Courier last summer as the figure behind an anti-SNP social media account.

There had been doubts over whether party chiefs would allow him to run for re-election.

But the 49-year-old businessman has been selected to stand and is back on the campaign trail.

Mr Wann is bidding to stay in the three-member Arbroath ward he has represented since 2017.

He used his own Twitter profile to announce at the weekend: “Last of my leaflets delivered in Arbroath East and Lunan.”

Derek Wann
Mr Wann’s campaign leaflets have been dropping through doors in the Arbroath East and Lunan ward.

Denials

He repeatedly denied running the (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP profile.

It targeted abuse at local and national politicians as well as mocking Dundee’s tragic drugs record.

Other posts included a description of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as the “Bute House Golem”.

Derek Wann

And former General Election candidate Mr Wann even used it to question Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross’s leadership.

But he then confessed to being behind the account under the nom-de-plume of a character in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

The Twitter account took its name from a character in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

He admitted his actions had been “unacceptable”.

Council crisis

The scandal-hit senior figure in the Angus Tory/Independent administration stepped down from the children and learning committee he chaired.

But there was anger Mr Wann clung on to his role in the ruling group.

And administration colleagues were criticised for appearing to condone his behaviour by failing to speak out against it.

Days after the Lady Whistledown scandal was revealed, Conservative Forfar councillor Braden Davy was caught up in a second social media fiasco.

He operated a Facebook account which broke the rules by encouraging tactical voting in the Scottish elections.

Mr Davy resigned from the administration. He is not standing for re-election.

‘Slap on the wrist’

In December, Mr Wann was cleared by party bosses to stand again.

He was made to attend “social media training” but escaped further sanctions from the Scottish Conservatives.

SNP MSP Joe Fitzpatrick said the Angus councillor had received only a “slap on the wrist”.

At that time, Mr Wann did not confirm whether he would be seeking re-election to the council, saying the selection process was “pretty lengthy”.

But he told The Courier it would be the “first to know” if he was running again.

Mr Wann locked his personal @anguscampaigner Twitter profile following the Lady Whistledown affair.

However, on Sunday, he used it to post the tweet highlighting his campaign leaflet and saying they had all now been delivered.

He has made little comment in the wake of the scandal which plunged the coalition administration into crisis.

‘Strong voices’

But after Scottish Conservative chiefs confirmed his re-selection he said: “Angus needs strong voices who will argue for a better deal on behalf of our residents.

“The journey of recovery from Covid needs us all to focus on rebuilding our economy and making the most of our fantastic local resources.

I will continue to speak up for Angus because there has never been a greater need for it.

“I can look back on a lot of good which I’ve helped achieve in the last five years – saving Seaton Grove, driving the Holiday Fun initiative at local schools, and improving the West Links for the benefit of everyone.

“Now the council has finished the new Hayshead/St Thomas School, the old St Thomas needs to find a use that benefits the community and that is of particular interest to me.

Derek Wann
Councillor Derek Wann at St Vigeans nature trail. Pic: Scottish Conservatives.

“The last administration did our best to protect vital public services which are routinely underfunded by the Scottish Government, and have kept council tax at the second lowest rate in mainland Scotland.

“Our services are the day-to-day things of which the public expect a high standard and we are committed to maintaining that.

“The next council must also stand up against the punitive Workplace Parking Levy now being progressed through the Scottish Parliament, which is a regressive tax on workers and their families.”

Scottish local council elections 2022: Everything you need to know

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier