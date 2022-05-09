SNP calls for emergency budget to deal with the cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP says Westminster must give Holyrood an emergency budget to help the Scottish Government deal with the cost of living crisis.

The party’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss MP says the Tories have so far done nothing to support those hardest hit by the spiralling cost of living and says strong action needs to be taken.

She wants to see the government pledge extra emergency funding for Scotland in the Queen’s Speech.

The Queen’s Speech marks the occasion of the state opening of parliament and sets out the programme of legislation the government intends to pursue in the next parliamentary session – this is to take place on Tuesday 10 May.

However ahead of that speech taking place, the SNP is calling for an emergency budget to help those most impacted by the rising costs.

PM as plunged millions into poverty

Ms Thewliss said: “The Tories have so far done nothing to support the families and households bearing the brutal brunt of this Tory-made cost of living crisis.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, too mired in sleaze and scandal to focus on the issues of the day, have directly plunged millions more into poverty and destitution, and without government action that number will increase exponentially.

“Next week’s return to the house presents the UK Government with an opportunity to finally bring forward real legislation to support those who are struggling, an introduction of the real living wage, the turning of the paltry energy support loan into a more generous grant, and a UK-wide child payment would all be a good start.

“There are families who cannot afford to wait much longer and businesses on the brink of going bust – the Tories must stop sitting on their hands and get on with their job of helping the country through this crisis.”

Ms Thewliss’s comments come after the British Chamber of Commerce appealed to the UK Government for an emergency budget as well to support businesses and families.

PM promises ‘super seven’ bills

Boris Johnson has said he will use the Queen’s Speech to reveal a “super seven” of Brexit bills to do away with unnecessary barriers inherited from the EU.

He said: “I call them the super seven – and they will benefit families and businesses across the land by changing old EU rules that don’t work for the UK.

“From data reform to gene-editing to financial services, these bills will allow us to thrive as a modern, dynamic and independent country, and this government is getting on with the job of delivering them.”

It is currently unclear whether the Queen will actually attend the event in Westminster – Prince Charles is expected to stand in if she does not.

A spokeswoman for HM Treasury said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we’re supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22 billion package of support this financial year.

“That includes saving the typical employee over £330 a year by raising the National Insurance contribution threshold, lowering the Universal Credit taper rat to help people keep more of the money they earn, and providing millions of households with up to £350 each to help with rising energy bills.”