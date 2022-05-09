SNP calls for emergency budget to deal with the cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP calls for emergency budget to deal with the cost of living crisis

By Rachel Amery
May 9 2022, 6.00am
Alison Thewliss MP
Alison Thewliss MP

The SNP says Westminster must give Holyrood an emergency budget to help the Scottish Government deal with the cost of living crisis.

The party’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss MP says the Tories have so far done nothing to support those hardest hit by the spiralling cost of living and says strong action needs to be taken.

She wants to see the government pledge extra emergency funding for Scotland in the Queen’s Speech.

The Queen’s Speech marks the occasion of the state opening of parliament and sets out the programme of legislation the government intends to pursue in the next parliamentary session – this is to take place on Tuesday 10 May.

However ahead of that speech taking place, the SNP is calling for an emergency budget to help those most impacted by the rising costs.

PM as plunged millions into poverty

Ms Thewliss said: “The Tories have so far done nothing to support the families and households bearing the brutal brunt of this Tory-made cost of living crisis.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, too mired in sleaze and scandal to focus on the issues of the day, have directly plunged millions more into poverty and destitution, and without government action that number will increase exponentially.

“Next week’s return to the house presents the UK Government with an opportunity to finally bring forward real legislation to support those who are struggling, an introduction of the real living wage, the turning of the paltry energy support loan into a more generous grant, and a UK-wide child payment would all be a good start.

“There are families who cannot afford to wait much longer and businesses on the brink of going bust – the Tories must stop sitting on their hands and get on with their job of helping the country through this crisis.”

Ms Thewliss’s comments come after the British Chamber of Commerce appealed to the UK Government for an emergency budget as well to support businesses and families.

PM promises ‘super seven’ bills

Boris Johnson has said he will use the Queen’s Speech to reveal a “super seven” of Brexit bills to do away with unnecessary barriers inherited from the EU.

He said: “I call them the super seven – and they will benefit families and businesses across the land by changing old EU rules that don’t work for the UK.

“From data reform to gene-editing to financial services, these bills will allow us to thrive as a modern, dynamic and independent country, and this government is getting on with the job of delivering them.”

It is currently unclear whether the Queen will actually attend the event in Westminster – Prince Charles is expected to stand in if she does not.

A spokeswoman for HM Treasury said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we’re supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22 billion package of support this financial year.

“That includes saving the typical employee over £330 a year by raising the National Insurance contribution threshold, lowering the Universal Credit taper rat to help people keep more of the money they earn, and providing millions of households with up to £350 each to help with rising energy bills.”

