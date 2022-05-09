Strathallan School teacher David Barnes given award for lifetime of service to boarding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire teacher who has nurtured thousands of pupils over four decades has been given an award for his lifetime of service to boarding.

Senior master at Strathallan School David Barnes was given the Stephen Winkley Award by the Boarding Schools Association.

He joined the independent school near Bridge of Earn over 40 years ago as a resident tutor and spent 21 years as its deputy head of pastoral and head of boarding.

Pupils and colleagues at Strathallan showed their delight for Mr Barnes, 63, in a special video to congratulate him on the accolade, led by headmaster Mark Lauder and Mr Barnes’ daughter Emily.

The award

The Stephen Winkley Award is presented annually in memory of a former headmaster who died in 2014, to mark contributions towards school boarding.

As well as caring for and supporting pupils at Strathallan, Mr Barnes, of Forgandenny, has raised tens of thousands of pounds for children in Kenya through the Strath Kenya project.

He said: “I feel very humbled. Education is a collaborative process and I’m just blessed to be supported by such fantastic colleagues, wonderful young people and a passionate community.

“I would like to thank the BSA for their award and a huge thank you and love to my family who have stuck by me throughout.”

He always been someone our pupils and staff can turn to.” Headmaster Mark Lauder

Judges described Mr Barnes as a role model for anyone working in boarding and someone who has “always been there at the coal face and sharp end”.

Mr Lauder, said: “David is a tireless champion of our students and a brilliant role model for all of us.

“Whether he’s giving advice or setting up a safe space to discuss mental health during lockdown, he always been someone our pupils and staff can turn to.”

Mr Barnes is married to Tessa and has two sons, Rory and Kennedy, and two daughters Molly and Emily.

It was he who started Strath Kenya 13 years ago, which supports children and families living in poverty through fundraising activities at the school and voluntary work in the African country by Strathallan pupils.