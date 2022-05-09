Strathallan School teacher David Barnes given award for lifetime of service to boarding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strathallan School teacher David Barnes given award for lifetime of service to boarding

By Cheryl Peebles
May 9 2022, 6.00am
David Barnes Strathallan School
Strathallan School senior master David Barnes. Picture supplied.

A Perthshire teacher who has nurtured thousands of pupils over four decades has been given an award for his lifetime of service to boarding.

Senior master at Strathallan School David Barnes was given the Stephen Winkley Award by the Boarding Schools Association.

He joined the independent school near Bridge of Earn over 40 years ago as a resident tutor and spent 21 years as its deputy head of pastoral and head of boarding.

Pupils and colleagues at Strathallan showed their delight for Mr Barnes, 63, in a special video to congratulate him on the accolade, led by headmaster Mark Lauder and Mr Barnes’ daughter Emily.

The award

The Stephen Winkley Award is presented annually in memory of a former headmaster who died in 2014, to mark contributions towards school boarding.

As well as caring for and supporting pupils at Strathallan, Mr Barnes, of Forgandenny, has raised tens of thousands of pounds for children in Kenya through the Strath Kenya project.

He said: “I feel very humbled. Education is a collaborative process and I’m just blessed to be supported by such fantastic colleagues, wonderful young people and a passionate community.

“I would like to thank the BSA for their award and a huge thank you and love to my family who have stuck by me throughout.”

He always been someone our pupils and staff can turn to.”

Headmaster Mark Lauder

Judges described Mr Barnes as a role model for anyone working in boarding and someone who has “always been there at the coal face and sharp end”.

Mr Lauder, said: “David is a tireless champion of our students and a brilliant role model for all of us.

“Whether he’s giving advice or setting up a safe space to discuss mental health during lockdown, he always been someone our pupils and staff can turn to.”

Mr Barnes is married to Tessa and has two sons, Rory and Kennedy, and two daughters Molly and Emily.

It was he who started Strath Kenya 13 years ago, which supports children and families living in poverty through fundraising activities at the school and voluntary work in the African country by Strathallan pupils.

