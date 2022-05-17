Nicola Sturgeon at odds with Green government partners over Nato future for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon at odds with Green government partners over Nato future for Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon insisted membership of Nato is crucial to an independent foreign policy - teeing up a clash with Greens in the Scottish Government.
By Justin Bowie
May 17 2022, 10.00am Updated: May 17 2022, 10.24am
Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon insisted membership of Nato is crucial to an independent foreign policy – teeing up a clash with Greens in the Scottish Government.

Speaking in the US, Ms Sturgeon claimed the ongoing war in Ukraine meant it would be “essential” to be in the alliance if Scotland votes to leave the UK.

But Green minister Patrick Harvie argues the EU could prove “more critical” to maintaining security in Europe.

Scottish Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Outlining Nato’s strategic importance, Ms Sturgeon warned there had been a rise in Russian military vehicles and submarines encroaching on British territory in the North Atlantic in recent years.

The SNP previously opposed Nato and remains committed to ridding Scotland of nuclear weapons if the country becomes independent of the UK.

The first minister’s party reversed their opposition to the military alliance when she was still Alex Salmond’s deputy in 2012.

Nato could be set to expand in the coming weeks with Finland and Sweden keen to join in order to stave off Russian aggression.

‘Strengthened my conviction’

Speaking during her US tour at the Brookings Institution on May 17, Ms Sturgeon said: “There’s no doubt that the events of the last three months have strengthened my conviction that this position is absolutely the right and essential one.

“I’m even more firm in my view today that coupled with a strong relationship with the United Kingdom, membership of the European Union and Nato will be cornerstones of an independent Scotland’s security policy.”

She added: “The Scottish Government is acutely aware of Scotland’s strategic position on the northern edge of Europe close to the arctic.

Russian military aircraft regularly approached the UK’s area of interest and in recent years there has been an increase in Russian submarine patrols within the north Atlantic.

‘Membership vital’

“We are clearer than ever that membership of Nato would not only be vital to Scotland’s security, although it would most certainly be that.

“It would also be the principle way in which an independent Scotland in an interdependent world would contribute to the collective security of our neighbours and allies.”

But Mr Harvie said: “I doubt very much my party is going to want to ditch its policy on NATO – but I do think there is an appetite for discussion about how do you achieve strategic cooperation for peace-building in a way that will include countries that want to join, and countries that are not part of that.”

During her speech yesterday the first minister also said it will be crucial to protect jobs as fossil fuels are phased out in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said it made “economic sense” to ensure oil and gas workers can find new employment as the renewables sector becomes more important.

‘SNP weak on international security’

Scottish Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “This speech by Nicola Sturgeon betrayed her naivety, and the SNP’s weakness, on international security.

“She was keen to talk up how an independent Scotland would help the collective security of the West, yet conveniently forgot to mention that her party is committed to removing the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

“She also failed to address how her mission to break up the UK would help western security because, as she well knows, that’s something the UK’s enemies would relish.”

