Dundee man assaulted police who ‘kicked his dog’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man unleashed a violent outburst towards police when “an officer kicked his dog.”

Police attended at Derek Ross’s home in Canning Place on February 10 at the request of ambulance control.

He claimed one officer kicked his dog as it left the house.

His subsequent violence saw him arrested and placed in leg restraints.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Sarah High said Ross was “extremely hostile” towards police and repeatedly answered “no comment” to questions about his mental health.

“At 9.25pm, the accused became volatile, shouting and swearing towards police, stating, ‘I’m going to punch f*** out of you’.

Ross then walked towards police in a “provocative manner.”

Ms High added: “The accused thereafter kicked off and started to struggle violently with police.”

He was restrained on the sofa and leg restraints were applied.

One constable suffered a small graze on their hand.

Dog kick claim

Sheriff John Rafferty asked Ross, 58, to clarify claims in a letter he wrote to the court that a police officer kicked his dog.

Ross said his dog was barking and was leaving through a doorway when a police officer kicked it on the leg.

Representing himself, Ross said: “I seen him kick my dog. That’s the reason I kicked off.

“I shouldn’t really be drinking alcohol. It’s played on my mind.

“I do apologise to the police officers.

“He kicked him on the leg. I lost my temper.”

Ross confirmed he had not lodged a complaint with police about the incident.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner, assaulting a constable and resisting arrest.

He was fined £352.