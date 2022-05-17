Dundee man assaulted police who ‘kicked his dog’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee man assaulted police who ‘kicked his dog’

By Ross Gardiner
May 17 2022, 10.00am
Derek Ross.
A Dundee man unleashed a violent outburst towards police when “an officer kicked his dog.”

Police attended at Derek Ross’s home in Canning Place on February 10 at the request of ambulance control.

He claimed one officer kicked his dog as it left the house.

His subsequent violence saw him arrested and placed in leg restraints.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Sarah High said Ross was “extremely hostile” towards police and repeatedly answered “no comment” to questions about his mental health.

“At 9.25pm, the accused became volatile, shouting and swearing towards police, stating, ‘I’m going to punch f*** out of you’.

Ross then walked towards police in a “provocative manner.”

Ms High added: “The accused thereafter kicked off and started to struggle violently with police.”

He was restrained on the sofa and leg restraints were applied.

One constable suffered a small graze on their hand.

Dog kick claim

Sheriff John Rafferty asked Ross, 58, to clarify claims in a letter he wrote to the court that a police officer kicked his dog.

Ross said his dog was barking and was leaving through a doorway when a police officer kicked it on the leg.

Representing himself, Ross said: “I seen him kick my dog. That’s the reason I kicked off.

“I shouldn’t really be drinking alcohol. It’s played on my mind.

“I do apologise to the police officers.

“He kicked him on the leg. I lost my temper.”

Ross confirmed he had not lodged a complaint with police about the incident.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner, assaulting a constable and resisting arrest.

He was fined £352.

